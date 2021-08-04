Buy Michelin Instead of Nokian Tyres, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
- (PLX AI) – Buy Michelin instead of Nokian Tyres, as the Finnish company has limited upside, Kepler Cheuvreux says.
- Nokian Tyres beat earnings expectations for a second quarter in a row, but shares fell, possibly because the company didn't upgrade its guidance, Kepler says
- Valuation is now in line with estimates for next year, which should limit potential upside, Kepler says, maintaining its hold rating on the stock
- Price target EUR 35
