Buy Michelin Instead of Nokian Tyres, Kepler Cheuvreux Says

(PLX AI) – Buy Michelin instead of Nokian Tyres, as the Finnish company has limited upside, Kepler Cheuvreux says.

Nokian Tyres beat earnings expectations for a second quarter in a row, but shares fell, possibly because the company didn't upgrade its guidance, Kepler says

Valuation is now in line with estimates for next year, which should limit potential upside, Kepler says, maintaining its hold rating on the stock

Valuation is now in line with estimates for next year, which should limit potential upside, Kepler says, maintaining its hold rating on the stock

Price target EUR 35



Nokian Renkaat Aktie





