Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity

  • 52% of senior business leaders in the UK say that their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy only “pays lip service to supporting talent from underrepresented groups,” according to the KellyOCG Global Workforce Agility Report 2021.
  • Two-thirds (66%) of UK firms say they have programmes that support progression and development of talent from underrepresented groups once they’re in roles – well below the global average of 74%.  
  • Only 44% of UK businesses are tracking the success of their programmes to remove barriers that prevent underrepresented groups from accessing the right work – the lowest percentage from the 13 countries surveyed.

LONDON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its new 2021 Global Workforce Agility Report, workforce solutions provider KellyOCG, reveals that UK businesses are still not doing enough to remove barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented groups, and that they are falling behind international counterparts. Underrepresented groups are racially, ethnically, or culturally distinct groups that are not in the larger majority. 

More than half of senior business leaders surveyed in the UK (52%) say their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy only “pays lip service to supporting talent from underrepresented groups and doesn't provide any helpful support in practice.”

Falling short on DEI

This viewpoint – that businesses are only paying lip service to supporting workforce diversity – is backed up by other data points in the study, painting a clear picture of UK businesses falling behind their global counterparts when it comes to paying attention to, or being transparent about, whether their DEI initiatives are having any real impact.

Only two-thirds (66%) of UK firms say they have programmes that support progression and development of underrepresented groups once they are in the job – well below the global average of 74%.

Similarly, only 44% of UK businesses are tracking or reporting on the success of programmes that remove barriers preventing underrepresented groups from accessing the work in the first place – the lowest out of all major countries surveyed.

These figures demonstrate that leaders are not just perceiving that their businesses are falling short; it’s a reality and there is much room for improvement.

Going the extra mile

The study highlights that UK businesses are not going beyond the bare minimum when it comes to DEI.

More than half (51%) of UK executives say their organisations aren't doing enough to create an inclusive culture for underrepresented groups.

