Relay & Fio to Deploy Fionet Platform Through USAID in 144 Remote Community-Based Healthcare Sites in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) - together through their joint venture, Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – is pleased to report on the previously announced sales agreement with the U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (“USAID”)1, to deploy FRR’s Fionet Platform (“Fionet”) to fight a malaria pandemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”). USAID and FRR have identified the first 144 remote community-based health sites to receive the medical platform which combines point-of-care, connected handheld devices, and AI-powered data software services.

With a budget of nearly US$20 billion per year2, USAID is the largest aid agency in the world and accounts for more than half of all U.S. foreign assistance. USAID is responsible for a third3 of the US$3 billion spent globally on fighting the malaria pandemic. There are over 200 million cases of malaria per year. Malaria kills over 400,000 people annually, of whom two thirds are children under the age of 5. DRC has the world’s second highest number of malaria cases and deaths4.

“Our Fionet Platform is a valuable tool against many outbreaks such as malaria and COVID-19,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR. “USAID has subscribed for a year of Fionet deployment in 144 clinics, representing only 2% of the 6,000 clinics that USAID supports in the DRC. USAID is assessing the platform’s contribution to accurate testing, triage, tracking, and aggregation of frontline data. Malaria respects no borders and once the Fionet Platform is deployed, operational, and producing results, we expect to deploy Fionet throughout central Africa. We are working closely with the team at USAID to upgrade data collection and aggregation and to provide actionable insights in real time - essential to effective allocation of resources and containment of the outbreak’s terrible death and disease toll.”

USAID chose FRR through a competitive process that evaluated robust alternatives and was impressed that the Fionet Platform devices showed malaria positivity rates substantially more accurately than conventional data systems suggesting a systemic breakdown in conventional data capture, which Fionet remedies. Subsequent scientific analysis has supported the accuracy of Fionet results and led to further deployment to solve the data challenge in clinics not currently equipped with the Fionet Platform. Fionet’s accuracy, data capture and distribution capability was also demonstrated in a paper published in a technical journal by U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency5.

