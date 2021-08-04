checkAd

Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it plans to initiate refurbishment of its mill near Greenwood in southeastern British Columbia.

Greenwood Mill Site

The Company is moving toward renewed operations for its Greenwood Mill. The mill consists of a permitted, modern crushing-grinding-gravity-flotation facility with a process plant rated at 200 tonnes per day capacity, assay laboratory and tailing facilities.

The process equipment has been kept under care and maintenance since December of 2008 and remains in good condition. The facility was built in 2007 and operated for eight months. It processed material from the Lexington-Grenoble Mine, with production of 5,418 ounces gold, 3,196 ounces silver and 861,281 pounds of copper from 53,782 tonnes processed. The plant produced two marketable products: a gravity-gold concentrate and gold-copper concentrate. Both products were trucked from site to Vancouver. The gravity concentrate was refined to dore bars before being sold and the concentrate was marketed to a commodities purchaser.

200 tpd ball mill

Refurbishment of the process plant facility and crushing equipment is required to prepare for operation and processing. The following key items have been identified as required for re-furbishing the existing process facilities:

  • Refurbish crusher and plant equipment.
  • Upgrade existing electrical and mechanical installations if required.
  • Install ancillary first aid room, wash facilities and new offices.
  • Complete environmental management plans as required for Mines Act permit.
  • Complete application for environment discharge permit (no discharge planned).
  • Complete Health and safety audits and implement monitoring programs.
  • Staffing.

Once the facility is operational at its current capacity, engineering design works for increasing the tailings facility capacity and for permitting an upgrade of the plant to 400 TPD will be considered. This would involve design and construction of one or more raises to the final tailings dam height and/or possible installation of a dry-stack tailings system, installation of an additional ball mill or a larger capacity mill, and additions to the gravity and flotation circuits.

