On transaction with JSC Olainfarm shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.08.2021, 09:08 | 29 | 0 |
On 3 August 2021 a notification regarding sale of shares has been received from JL Index Ltd., which is a closely related party to Jānis Leimanis, who performs manager's duties at JSC
Olainfarm.
The notification is attached (in Latvian).
Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
Attachment
