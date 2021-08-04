Heidelberg starts new financial year with high order volume and improved operating profitability

Heidelberg (ots) - · Broad market recovery and successes from transformation

strategy



· Marked uptick in growth areas - successful trade show in China and strong

expansion in e-mobility sector



· Q1 sales up by around a third and incoming orders by nearly 90 percent





· Notable improvement in operating profitability - EBITDA of EUR 15 million· Outlook for FY 2021/22: Increased sales of at least EUR 2 billion, improvedEBITDA margin of 6 to 7 percent, and slightly positive net result after taxes· Sustainably high potential for result and free cash flow through lowering ofbreak-even point to around EUR 1.9 billion in FY 2022/23Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has made a positive start tofinancial year 2021/22 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Thanks to a broadmarket recovery in virtually all regions and growing successes from the Group'stransformation strategy, the company has been able to deliver the promisedimprovements in sales and operating profitability in the first quarter. Forexample, sales for the quarter increased by around a third compared with theequivalent period of the previous year, from EUR 330 million to EUR 441 million.EBITDA, which was influenced in the equivalent quarter of the previous year byhigh earnings of EUR 73 million from the reorganization of retirement provisionand the widespread use of short-time working, improved substantially on anoperational level to EUR 15 million. [1] (#_ftn1) Thus, despite clearly reducedsales, the figure for the period under review even exceeded the pre-crisis levelrecorded in FY 2019/20 (EUR 11 million)."As demonstrated by our encouraging initial quarter of financial year 2021/22,Heidelberg is really delivering! Buoyed by the global economic recovery and thenotable improvement in operating profitability, we are also very optimisticabout meeting the targets announced for the year as a whole," reports HeidelbergCEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.Positive trend in growth areas continues - significant uptick in demand in Chinaand further dynamic expansion in e-mobility sectorConfidence regarding financial year 2020/21 as a whole is being fueled by abroad market recovery that, along with orders from the successful trade show inChina, has led to incoming orders of EUR 652 million - an increase of some 89percent compared with the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Given themarked uptick in demand - especiallyforinnovativenewproductssuchastheSpeedmaster CX 104universalpress - Heidelbergis convinced it can continue building on the company's market-leading position