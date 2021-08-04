Heidelberg starts new financial year with high order volume and improved operating profitability
Heidelberg (ots) - · Broad market recovery and successes from transformation
strategy
· Marked uptick in growth areas - successful trade show in China and strong
expansion in e-mobility sector
· Q1 sales up by around a third and incoming orders by nearly 90 percent
· Notable improvement in operating profitability - EBITDA of EUR 15 million
· Outlook for FY 2021/22: Increased sales of at least EUR 2 billion, improved
EBITDA margin of 6 to 7 percent, and slightly positive net result after taxes
· Sustainably high potential for result and free cash flow through lowering of
break-even point to around EUR 1.9 billion in FY 2022/23
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has made a positive start to
financial year 2021/22 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Thanks to a broad
market recovery in virtually all regions and growing successes from the Group's
transformation strategy, the company has been able to deliver the promised
improvements in sales and operating profitability in the first quarter. For
example, sales for the quarter increased by around a third compared with the
equivalent period of the previous year, from EUR 330 million to EUR 441 million.
EBITDA, which was influenced in the equivalent quarter of the previous year by
high earnings of EUR 73 million from the reorganization of retirement provision
and the widespread use of short-time working, improved substantially on an
operational level to EUR 15 million. [1] (#_ftn1) Thus, despite clearly reduced
sales, the figure for the period under review even exceeded the pre-crisis level
recorded in FY 2019/20 (EUR 11 million).
"As demonstrated by our encouraging initial quarter of financial year 2021/22,
Heidelberg is really delivering! Buoyed by the global economic recovery and the
notable improvement in operating profitability, we are also very optimistic
about meeting the targets announced for the year as a whole," reports Heidelberg
CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.
Positive trend in growth areas continues - significant uptick in demand in China
and further dynamic expansion in e-mobility sector
Confidence regarding financial year 2020/21 as a whole is being fueled by a
broad market recovery that, along with orders from the successful trade show in
China, has led to incoming orders of EUR 652 million - an increase of some 89
percent compared with the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Given the
marked uptick in demand - especially
forinnovativenewproductssuchastheSpeedmaster CX 104universalpress - Heidelberg
forinnovativenewproductssuchastheSpeedmaster CX 104universalpress - Heidelberg
is convinced it can continue building on the company's market-leading position
