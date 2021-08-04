--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mid Year Results/Company InformationHighlights -* Strong operating result: EBITDA at EUR 217.8 mn, cash flow from operatingactivities at EUR 199.8 mn* Major strategic projects continue fully on track - production start of thelyocell plant in Thailand in the fourth quarter of 2021* Start of strategic cooperation agreement for textile recycling with Södra* New milestones in the implementation of group-wide carbon neutrality: EUR 200mn investment in existing locations in Asia* Guidance 2021: Lenzing expects EBITDA of at least EUR 360 mnLenzing - The Lenzing Group reported a significant improvement in revenue andearnings in the first half of the year. Growing optimism in the textile andapparel industry and the ongoing recovery in retail caused a substantialincrease in demand and prices on the global fiber market, in particular at thebeginning of the current financial year.Revenue rose by 27.5 percent to EUR 1.03 bn in the first half of 2021. Thisincrease is primarily attributable to higher viscose prices, which stood at morethan RMB 15,000 in May thanks to significantly higher demand for fibers,especially in Asia. The focus on wood-based specialty fibers such as TENCEL(TM),LENZING(TM) ECOVERO(TM) and VEOCEL TM(TM) branded fibers also had a positiveimpact on the revenue development; the share of specialty fibers in fiberrevenue rose to 72.8 percent in the reporting period. The negative impact ofmore unfavorable currency effects was consequently more than offset. Theearnings development essentially reflects the positive market development andwas additionally reinforced by measures to improve efficiency. Energy andlogistics costs increased significantly throughout the entire reporting period.EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) more thandoubled and amounted to EUR 217.8 mn in the first half of 2021 (compared to EUR95.6 mn in the first half of 2020). The EBITDA margin rose from 11.8 percent to21.1 percent. Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 96.1 mn (compared to anet loss of EUR minus 14.4 mn in the first half of 2020) and earnings per shareto EUR 3.06 (compared to EUR 0.06 in the first half of 2020)."Lenzing had a very strong first half-year. The demand for our sustainablyproduced specialty fibers once again developed excellently," says Stefan