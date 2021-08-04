University of Nottingham Ningbo China Social Sciences and Engineering Rank Among Best in World

The research field of Social Sciences (General) at the University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC) ranks internationally in the top 1% in terms of quality, according to the latest statistical data of Essential Science Indicators (ESI) released by Clarivate. Following engineering, this is UNNC’s second discipline that has entered the ESI top 1% globally.

The engineering discipline at UNNC has made its way to the top 0.5%. According to data from Clarivate, the papers that UNNC researchers have published in the field of engineering have average citations per paper of 13.51, higher than the world average of 10.17, with over half published in the world top 10% journals, 73% on top 25% journals, equivalent to the level of world-class universities.