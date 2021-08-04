checkAd

University of Nottingham Ningbo China Social Sciences and Engineering Rank Among Best in World

The research field of Social Sciences (General) at the University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC) ranks internationally in the top 1% in terms of quality, according to the latest statistical data of Essential Science Indicators (ESI) released by Clarivate. Following engineering, this is UNNC’s second discipline that has entered the ESI top 1% globally.

The engineering discipline at UNNC has made its way to the top 0.5%. According to data from Clarivate, the papers that UNNC researchers have published in the field of engineering have average citations per paper of 13.51, higher than the world average of 10.17, with over half published in the world top 10% journals, 73% on top 25% journals, equivalent to the level of world-class universities.

As one of the 64 Chinese universities, UNNC entered the ESI’s world top 1% in the discipline of Social Sciences (General). It refers to the overall scientific research achievements of all social science disciplines in a university, covering a wide range of subjects including management, humanities and social sciences, amongst others.

Under the category of Social Sciences (General), UNNC has published 230 papers, with average citations per paper of 7.67. Among them, a paper on China’s sponge city programme written by Dr Faith Chan et al was the most frequently cited. Professor Martin Liu’s study on digital innovation, Dr Yangyang Jiang’s research on the effects of COVID-19 on hotel marketing and management, and Dr Balaji Makam’s study on travellers' propensity to choose green hotels were all listed among “Top Papers”.

In addition, many of the ESI Top Papers are from the research of UNNC doctoral students, which indicates the quality of doctoral education at UNNC.




