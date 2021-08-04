checkAd

Chelsea Football Club Completes Implementation of Clover to Enable Cashless, Contact-Free Payments Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 10:00  |  25   |   |   

As Chelsea Football Club fans return to Stamford Bridge today they will enjoy a completely cashless payments experience thanks to the deployment of the innovative Clover platform from Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV). More than 200 Clover point-of-sale (POS) devices and handheld Clover Flex devices have been deployed to enable quick and contact-free purchases at stadium food and beverage outlets, and for match day programmes, museum entrance and stadium tours.

An official partner of Chelsea, Fiserv has an established relationship with the club as the processer of all payments for the club’s match day and non-match day operations. The addition of Clover devices will facilitate a convenient, cashless, and contact-free payment experience for fans as they return to the stadium.

“The implementation of Clover devices at Stamford Bridge is the next step in our progression toward a completely cashless experience,” said Guy Laurence, chief executive at Chelsea Football Club. “The speed and convenience with which Clover can enable payments will help transform both the fan experience and our retail operations, while also enhancing the efficiency of our treasury processes as it eliminates tedious tasks such as coin counting.”

Clover enables customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, with the option of receiving digital receipts. Clover is easy for operators to use and card processing time is significantly shorter than many POS systems, which facilitates faster transaction times and shorter queues for fans, enhancing their experience at the stadium.

Clover devices will enable contact-free payments at the food and beverage outlets throughout Stamford Bridge, while handheld Clover Flex devices will be used for programme sales.

“With many payments within the Chelsea complex already made electronically, the move to a cashless environment reflects how people prefer to pay today,” said John Gibbons, executive vice president and head of EMEA at Fiserv. “Clover is helping businesses reboot smarter, safer and stronger as it facilitates the digital and contactless payment options people will look for as they engage in daily activities post-pandemic.”

A complete business-management platform, Clover enables merchants to manage their day-to-day operations and maximise their operating efficiencies with robust data analytics and reporting, inventory management and loyalty programme capabilities. There are more than two million Clover devices distributed globally, processing more than $180 billion in annualised payment volume.

More than 25 major stadiums and arenas manage payments with Clover, including Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Citi Field in New York, CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Chelsea fans will get a glimpse of Clover branding in the stadium during the forthcoming home matches of the season.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv
 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Fiserv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chelsea Football Club Completes Implementation of Clover to Enable Cashless, Contact-Free Payments Experience As Chelsea Football Club fans return to Stamford Bridge today they will enjoy a completely cashless payments experience thanks to the deployment of the innovative Clover platform from Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV). More than 200 Clover point-of-sale …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
BeiGene Announces Plans to Build New Manufacturing and Clinical R&D Center at Princeton West ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Fiserv Powers Full-Service Restaurants to Succeed in Today’s New Operating Environment with Launch of Clover Station Solo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Fiserv Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Fiserv Introduces Expanded Digital Capabilities for Consumer and Business Customers of Financial Institutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21LYNX: Fiserv sollten Sie nicht verpassen
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
12.07.215 Top-Aktien für Juli
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.07.21Fiserv to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on July 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten