Metalcorp Group with successful first half year 2021: increase in EBITDA of more than 63% to EUR 25.8 million

DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Metalcorp Group with successful first half year 2021: increase in EBITDA of more than 63% to EUR 25.8 million

04.08.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Metalcorp Group with successful first half year 2021: increase in EBITDA of more than 63% to EUR 25.8 million

Luxembourg, 4 August 2021 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a global service provider for the procurement, production, mining and marketing of metals and minerals, had a successful first half year 2021 with an increase in revenue and profitability, and with its highest ever EBITDA in a first half year period.

In the first half of 2021, Metalcorp realized a revenue of EUR 303.6 million (up 32.7% versus HY1 2020) and an EBITDA of EUR 25.8 million (up 63.6% versus HY1 2020).

After successfully operating through the challenges of COVID-19 in 2020, Metalcorp Group achieved, despite the ongoing constraints of the pandemic, an increase of volume in all its business segments with the aluminium plants operating at a three-shift-capacity. Bauxite production is in line with expectations as are the performance of the Group's new assets in bulk and ferrous, and additional off-take agreements in metals and concentrates.

In view of the current order books and production schedules, the company expects the full year 2021 EBITDA to increase significantly in line or above the development of the half year figures 2021.

The detailed half-year report 2021 is available for download on the website www.metalcorpgroup.com in the "Investor Area" section under "bonds".

About Metalcorp Group S.A.:
Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry including procurement, marketing, mining and processing of such products. The company's divisions are aluminium, metals and concentrates, bulk and ferrous. Metalcorp Group carries out a risk averse back-to-back business model underpinned by a significant asset base. The 2021/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) and the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) are traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: NO0010795701) is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
+49 89 8896906-25
metalcorp@better-orange.de

Metalcorp Group S.A.
Anouar Belli
+352 2799 0145 55
abelli@metalcorpgroup.com


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

