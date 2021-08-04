DGAP-News Metalcorp Group with successful first half year 2021: increase in EBITDA of more than 63% to EUR 25.8 million
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Metalcorp Group with successful first half year 2021: increase in EBITDA of more than 63% to EUR 25.8 million
04.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1223961 04.08.2021
