checkAd

Columbia Clinic signed a cooperation agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 10:32  |  54   |   |   

The German rehabilitation model has taken root in China and has been contributing to the Healthy China 2030

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 3rd, 2021, Columbia China, signed a cooperation agreement with Consanas Rehabilitation, brand of Boehringer Ingelheim. The agreement will allow both parties to complement each other's medical resources and to carry out in-depth collaboration on talent exchange, which effectively feeds into healthcare delivery and further improvement in the management of rehabilitation industry. The Shanghai Kaiyi Bainuo Clinic is the designated institution for the collaboration, where physicians and rehabilitation therapist from Consanas provides regular outpatient service for stroke patients, offering more convenience for stroke patient in Shanghai. In the future, besides the Rehabilitation Medicine Department of Shanghai International Medical Center (SIMC) in Pudong, patients can also enjoy German rehabilitation up to the same standard at Shanghai Kaiyi Bainuo Clinic in Jing'an District. The collaboration marks another major milestone of Boehringer Ingelheim German rehabilitation model localization in China.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Seventy percent of the stroke patients need  follow-up care  and treatment
 P ost-stroke rehabilitation treatment should be  applied  as soon as possible

Cerebral stroke, or "stroke" for short, is caused by sudden rupture of the blood vessels in the brain or blockage of blood vessels that denies the brain inflow of blood. The onset is very rapid and critical. According to the latest Global Burden of Disease Study (Global Burden of Disease Study, GBD), the overall lifetime prevalence rate of stroke in China is 39.9%, the highest in the world, indicating that for every five people in China, two will experience stroke in their lifetime. If not treated in time when a stroke happens, patients may be left with sequelae pertaining to their senses, motions, cognition, speech, emotion and mental soundness. About 70% to 80% of patients require further care due to the loss of the ability to take care of themselves in life[1], which adds heavy burden to the patients, the families and the society.1

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Clinic signed a cooperation agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim The German rehabilitation model has taken root in China and has been contributing to the Healthy China 2030 SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On August 3rd, 2021, Columbia China, signed a cooperation agreement with Consanas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Mulch Film Penetration Increases in Agriculture, Demand to Quadruple in Next Ten Years to 4 Million Ton: Fact.MR
Nordic Nanovector Provides Update on PARADIGME, its Phase 2b Pivotal Trial with Betalutin in R/R ...
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Half of Every Dollar Spent on Sponge Detection System is Captured by Radio-frequency Surgical Sponge Detection Systems: Fact.MR
Coating Resins Market size worth $ 47.77 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pelvic Floor Simulators Market Sales will Double, Increasing at 8.8% CAGR through 2031: Future market Insights
Polymer Defoamers to Remain Highly Sought-after, accounting for 1/3rd of Global Defoamer Sales through 2031: Future Market Insights
China Review Studio Presents UK-China Documentary Telling Stories of Chinese Scientists Competing ...
TAIGER readies for hypergrowth with SAP APJ President Stephen Watts joining as Chief Operating ...
Titel
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...