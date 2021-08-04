Columbia Clinic signed a cooperation agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

The German rehabilitation model has taken root in China and has been contributing to the Healthy China 2030

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 3rd, 2021, Columbia China, signed a cooperation agreement with Consanas Rehabilitation, brand of Boehringer Ingelheim. The agreement will allow both parties to complement each other's medical resources and to carry out in-depth collaboration on talent exchange, which effectively feeds into healthcare delivery and further improvement in the management of rehabilitation industry. The Shanghai Kaiyi Bainuo Clinic is the designated institution for the collaboration, where physicians and rehabilitation therapist from Consanas provides regular outpatient service for stroke patients, offering more convenience for stroke patient in Shanghai. In the future, besides the Rehabilitation Medicine Department of Shanghai International Medical Center (SIMC) in Pudong, patients can also enjoy German rehabilitation up to the same standard at Shanghai Kaiyi Bainuo Clinic in Jing'an District. The collaboration marks another major milestone of Boehringer Ingelheim German rehabilitation model localization in China.