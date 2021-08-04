checkAd

Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0,1 per cent DGBi 2030

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024 340 300
 102.095 100 % -0.63 % p.a.
99 23724 DGB 0.1% 15/11/2030 1,795 1,270 117.44 100 % -1.63 % p.a.
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 3,560 3,120 101.85 100 % -0.18 % p.a.
Total 5,695 4,690      

Settlement: 6 August 2021





