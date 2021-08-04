Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0,1 per cent DGBi 2030
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|340
|
300
|102.095
|100 %
|-0.63 % p.a.
|99 23724 DGB 0.1% 15/11/2030
|1,795
|1,270
|117.44
|100 %
|-1.63 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|3,560
|3,120
|101.85
|100 %
|-0.18 % p.a.
|Total
|5,695
|4,690
Settlement: 6 August 2021
