checkAd

EANS-Tip Announcement Lenzing AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
04.08.2021, 10:40  |  31   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Lenzing AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 04.08.2021
Publication Location: https://www.lenzing.com/en/investors/publications

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4985322
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505


Lenzing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Lenzing - Weltmarktführer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Lenzing AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Lenzing AG is declaring the following financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
EA288-Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg sieht auch bei Fahrzeugen mit SCR-Katalysator unzulässige Abschalteinrichtungen ...
Wir reden keinen Müll - wir machen einfach weniger! McDonald's Deutschland testet neues ...
Immer mehr B2B-Händler verkaufen online: Das sind die fünf wichtigsten Features / Analoge Bestellungen werden aussterben - Digitale ...
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Earnings more than doubled in the first half of 2021
EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report
Führende Krypto-Plattform Coinbase startet in Deutschland - Staking jetzt verfügbar
"FruchtZwerge-Umfrage" zeigt: 83 Prozent der Familien wünschen sich Nutri-Score auf allen Lebensmitteln für Kinder
Münchner Proptech Octoscreen schließt sechsstelliges Seed-Investment erfolgreich ab ...
Die Scope Hamburg bestätigt das Rating der EOS Holding GmbH mit A.
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Der Bericht des EDM Council deckt eine bedeutende Entwicklung bei den Datenmanagementpraktiken in ...
Breuninger expandiert nach Hamburg/ Eröffnung 2023 im Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier ...
ottobahn revolutioniert den Individualverkehr (FOTO)
Breuninger expands its presence to Hamburg / Grand opening 2023 in Westfield ...
UmweltBank: Halbjahresergebnis trifft Erwartungen (FOTO)
Bertrandt und voestalpine starten Projektzusammenarbeit / Skalierbare Batterieplattform mit ...
ZTE stellt seine neue Generation von Smartphones mit Unter-Display-Kamera vor: Axon 30
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
LEVC-Chef Hofmann fordert von der Automobilindustrie eine neue Mentalität, um die ...
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:40 UhrEANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Lenzing AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
09:40 UhrEANS-News: Lenzing AG / Earnings more than doubled in the first half of 2021
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
07:32 UhrLenzing Sees EBITDA at Least EUR 360 Million This Year
PLX AI | Analysen
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
27.07.21EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing raises outlook for current financial year
news aktuell | Ad-hocs
27.07.21Lenzing Raises Outlook After EBITDA More Than Doubles
PLX AI | Analysen
27.07.21EANS Adhoc: Lenzing AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
26.07.21EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing investiert in hochmoderne Abwasseraufbereitung am Standort Grimsby
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
22.07.21EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing von EcoVadis mit Platin-Status für Nachhaltigkeit ausgezeichnet
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen