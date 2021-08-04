checkAd

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 11:00  |  26   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") and Asia Pacific regions, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted the following results for the periods presented:

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 is $235 million, growing 16% year-over-year and 11% over the sequential quarter
  • Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the second quarter of 2021 is $12 million*
  • Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 is $8 million
  • Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure) for the second quarter of 2021 is $13 million*
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is $54 million, an increase of 7% over the sequential quarter and 3% year-over-year *
  • Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2021 is $0.08
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS (a non-GAAP measure), which includes $0.06 per share of Charges and Credits, for the second quarter of 2021 is $0.14*

 
  Three Months Ended     Variance  
(in thousands except per share amounts and percentages)
 
June 30,
2021
    March 31, 2021    
June 30,
2020
    Sequential     Year-over- year                                            
Revenue
  $  234,927     $  212,426     $  203,249       11 %     16 %
Net income
    7,821       11,472       10,514       (32) %     (26) %
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)*
    12,817       13,677       12,342       (6) %     4 %
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)*
    53,607       50,221       51,841       7 %     3 %
Diluted EPS
    0.08       0.13       0.12       (38) %     (33) %
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*
    0.14       0.15       0.14       (7) %     - %
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)*
    11,663       35,240       15,948     $  (23,577)     $  (4,285)  

*The Company presents its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that using additional non-GAAP measures will enhance the evaluation of the profitability of the Company and its ongoing operations. Please see Tables 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR said, "The second quarter was another milestone in which we continued to outpace market growth and prepared for the long international upcycle. We are very proud to have published our inaugural ESG report (https://www.nesr.com/assets/NESR-2020-ESG-Report.pdf), which highlights our core values and demonstrates our strength as the true National Champion of MENA, with clear, positive impact to the communities and environments where we operate. We always strive to play a significant role in enabling our industry to continue to be the most reliable provider of energy to the world in a sustainable and responsible fashion, and I am excited for the opportunities our flagship water projects and newly formed ESG IMPACT Segment provide."

Mr. Foda continued, "Separately, NESR successfully integrated the operations of the three oilfield service lines that we acquired from Action Energy Company W.L.L. ("Action") in early May 2021. The initial payment to Action was substantially funded by available cash from operations, and the transaction further solidifies our rapidly growing presence in Kuwait."

Net Income Results

The Company had net income for the second quarter of 2021 totaling $7.8 million. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 is $12.8 million and includes adjustments totaling $5.0 million (collectively, "Total Charges and Credits") mainly related to transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring activities. A complete list of the adjusting items and the associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1 below in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income."

The Company reported $0.08 of diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for the impact of Total Charges and Credits, Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP measure described in Table 1 below, for the second quarter of 2021 is $0.14.

Adjusted EBITDA Results

The Company produced Adjusted EBITDA of $53.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, growing 7% as compared to $50.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, and improving 3% as compared to $51.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for certain Total Charges and Credits (those not related to interest, taxes, and/or depreciation and amortization) of $5.0 million. The Company posted the following results for the periods presented.

(in thousands)
  Quarter ended June 30, 2021     Quarter ended March 31, 2021     Quarter ended June 30, 2020  
Revenue
  234,927     212,426     203,249  
Adjusted EBITDA
  53,607     50,221     51,841  
                         

Production Services Segment Results

The Production Services segment contributed $152.7 million to consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021, an improvement of 12% from $136.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to increased hydraulic fracturing activities, and 10% from $139.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Segment Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $40.8 million from $36.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an improvement of 12%, and from $40.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 1%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margins were substantially flat on a sequential quarter basis. The Production Services segment posted the following results for the periods presented.

(in thousands)
 
Quarter 
ended June 
30, 2021
   
Quarter 
ended March 
31, 2021
   
Quarter 
ended June 
30, 2020
 
Revenue
  152,670     136,767     139,034  
Operating income
  18,015     14,182     20,217  
Adjusted EBITDA
  40,764     36,298     40,477  
                         

Drilling and Evaluation Services Segment Results

The Drilling and Evaluation ("D&E") Services segment contributed $82.3 million to consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021. Segment Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, improving 10% from $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Segment EBITDA margins declined on sequential quarter basis as a result of product mix between the drilling and evaluation businesses.

The D&E Services segment posted the following results for the periods presented.

(in thousands)
 
Quarter 
ended June 
30, 2021
   
Quarter 
ended March 
31, 2021
   
Quarter 
ended June 
30, 2020
 
Revenue
  82,257     75,659     64,215  
Operating income
  8,558     9,713     8,334  
Adjusted EBITDA
  17,505     17,966     15,847  

Offsetting both the Production Services segment and D&E Services segment results were certain corporate costs, which are not allocated to segment operations.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents are $66.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $75.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Total debt as of June 30, 2021 is $401.3 million with $113.8 million of such debt classified as short-term. Working capital for the Company totaled $131.6 million as of June 30, 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of 2021 is $11.7 million. Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure), which is the sum of our recorded Current installments of long-term debt, Short-term borrowings, and Long-term debt less Cash and cash equivalents, totaled $335.2 million as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $323.5 million as of December 31, 2020 and $342.3 million as of June 30, 2020. Net Debt has increased since year-end primarily due to additional borrowing capacity provided by the Company's lenders to fund growth in certain countries. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to Net Debt is provided in Table 4 below, entitled "Reconciliation to Net Debt."

Conference Call Information

NESR will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to discuss second quarter financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the conference call are encouraged to participate by dialing in to the U.S. toll-free line at 1-877-407-0312 or the international line at 1-201-389-0899. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.nesr.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after the event under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Any and all statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's response to COVID-19, may be deemed forward-looking statements. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements may contain one or more of these identifying terms. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, without limitation, the plans and objectives of management for future operations, projections of income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, the Company's future financial performance, expansion plans and opportunities, completion and integration of acquisitions, including the SAPESCO acquisition, and the assumptions underlying or relating to any such statement.

The forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: estimates of the Company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and the Company's need for financing; the risk of legal complaints and proceedings and government investigations; the Company's financial performance; success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, the Company's officers, key employees or directors; current and future government regulations; developments relating to the Company's competitors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic and market conditions, particularly during extended periods of low oil and gas prices, political disturbances, war, terrorist acts, public health crises and threats, including risks from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, ongoing actions taken by businesses and governments and resulting significant disruption in international economies, international financial and oil markets; international currency fluctuations, business and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this communication to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

The preliminary financial results for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2021 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The Company's actual results when disclosed in its Periodic Report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the Company's financial statement closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the independent registered public accounting firm's review procedures, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results.

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In US$ thousands, except share data)

    June 30,     December 31,  

 
  2021     2020  
Assets                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents
  66,074     75,012  
Accounts receivable, net
    116,483       116,835  
Unbilled revenue
    117,909       158,457  
Service inventories
    103,305       94,263  
Prepaid assets
    13,238       11,480  
Retention withholdings
    46,384       36,773  
Other receivables
    17,483       18,454  
Other current assets
    3,695       3,943  
Total current assets
    484,571       515,217  
Non-current assets
               
Property, plant and equipment, net
    452,453       437,743  
Intangible assets, net
    131,424       110,376  
Goodwill
    628,752       620,921  
Other assets
    7,853       2,797  
Total assets
  1,705,053     1,687,054  
                 
Liabilities and equity
               
Liabilities
               
Accounts payable
    138,914       144,614  
Accrued expenses
    39,977       73,783  
Current installments of long-term debt
    54,077       47,500  
Short-term borrowings
    59,709       42,360  
Income taxes payable
    5,628       9,420  
Other taxes payable
    5,095       11,289  
Other current liabilities
    49,542       30,400  
Total current liabilities
    352,942       359,366  

 
               
Long-term debt
    287,483       308,614  
Deferred tax liabilities
    19,447       21,070  
Employee benefit liabilities
    23,520       21,515  
Other liabilities
    37,515       32,071  
Total liabilities
    720,907       742,636  

 
               
Commitments and contingencies
    -       -  

 
               
Equity
               
Preferred shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    -       -  
Common stock and additional paid in capital, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 91,119,218 and 87,777,553 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    851,548       831,146  
Retained earnings
    132,509       113,216  
Accumulated other comprehensive income
    97       64  
Total shareholders' equity
    984,154       944,426  
Non-controlling interests
    (8 )     (8 )
Total equity
    984,146       944,418  
Total liabilities and equity
  1,705,053     1,687,054  
                 

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In US$ thousands, except share data and per share amounts)


 
  Quarter ended     Year-to-date period ended  
Description
  June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                                 
Revenues
  234,927     203,249     447,353     402,548  
Cost of services
    (193,931 )     (164,343 )     (368,242 )     (322,613 )
Gross profit
    40,996       38,906       79,111       79,935  
Selling, general and administrative expenses
    (22,379 )     (17,114 )     (40,525 )     (35,741 )
Amortization
    (4,499 )     (3,934 )     (8,507 )     (7,821 )
Operating income
    14,118       17,858       30,079       36,373  
Interest expense, net
    (3,234 )     (4,165 )     (6,397 )     (8,675 )
Gain/(loss) on Private Warrant Liability
    -       (22 )     -       558  
Other income / (expense), net
    (655 )     (309 )     (372 )     (420 )
Income before income tax
    10,229       13,362       23,310       27,836  
Income tax expense
    (2,408 )     (2,848 )     (4,017 )     (5,375 )
Net income
    7,821       10,514       19,293       22,461  
Net income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
    -       -       -       -  
Net income attributable to shareholders
  7,821     10,514     19,293     22,461  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    91,124,273       88,232,694       90,788,083       87,731,986  
Diluted
    94,636,374       88,232,694       93,368,023       87,731,986  
                                 
Net earnings per share (Note 16):
                               
Basic
  0.09     0.12     0.21     0.25  
Diluted
  0.08     0.12     0.21     0.25  
                                 

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In US$ thousands)


 
  Year-to-date period ended    
Quarter
ended
 

 
  June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income
  19,293     22,461     7,821  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
                       
Depreciation and amortization
    62,320       59,585       32,109  
Share-based compensation expense
    4,600       3,760       3,039  
Loss (Gain) on disposal of assets
    367       240       767  
Non-cash interest (income) expense
    (51 )     (125 )     11  
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
    (1,623 )     (2,126 )     (729 )
Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful receivables
    286       (26 )     207  
Provision for obsolete service inventories
    -       614       -  
Loss (Gain) on Private Warrant liability
    -       (558 )     -  
Other operating activities, net
    240       219       (96 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
                       
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
    9,308       1,887       20,061  
(Increase) decrease in Unbilled revenue
    41,900       (44,517 )     2,308  
(Increase) decrease in Retention withholdings
    (9,611 )     (8,701 )     (15,458 )
(Increase) decrease in inventories
    (6,288 )     (7,883 )     (4,656 )
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
    (1,449 )     857       671  
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
    3,411       6,685       4,407  
(Increase) decrease in other long-term assets and liabilities
    (516 )     (2,140 )     654  
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
    (32,038 )     23,185       (2,610 )
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
    (10,678 )     (818 )     (15,517 )
Net cash provided by operating activities
    79,471       52,599       32,989  

 
                       
Cash flows from investing activities:
                       
Capital expenditures
    (32,568 )     (50,661 )     (21,326 )
Proceeds from disposal of assets
    784       1,277       132  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
    (36,923 )     3,740       (36,385 )
Other investing activities
    (3,104 )     (570 )     (1,104 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (71,811 )     (46,214 )     (58,683 )

 
                       
Cash flows from financing activities:
                       
Proceeds from long-term debt
    -       15,000       -  
Repayments of long-term debt
    (15,000 )     -       (7,500 )
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
    58,394       3,999       39,240  
Repayments of short-term borrowings
    (40,938 )     (7,131 )     (21,540 )
Payments on capital leases
    (10,117 )     (11,180 )     (3,772 )
Payments on seller-provided financing for capital expenditures
    (8,830 )     (992 )     (3,787 )
Other financing activities, net
    (141 )     -       (141 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
    (16,632 )     (304 )     2,500  

 
                       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
    34       35       -  
Net increase (decrease) in cash
    (8,938 )     6,116       (23,194 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
    75,012       73,201       89,268  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
  66,074     79,317     66,074  
                         

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In US$ thousands except per share amounts)

The Company uses and presents certain key non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business and trends, measure performance, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. Included in this release are discussions of earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA"), net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Diluted EPS," respectively), as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to operating income, net income, and diluted EPS, respectively, in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discusses the non-GAAP balance sheet measure of the sum of our recorded current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents ("Net Debt") in this release and provides a reconciliation to the GAAP measures of cash and cash equivalents, current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt to Net Debt.

The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial performance and results of operations as the Company's board of directors, management and investors use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of changes in capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), items that do not impact the ongoing operations (transaction, integration, and startup costs) and items outside the control of its management team. Similarly, Net Debt is used by management as a liquidity measure used to illustrate the Company's debt level absent variability in cash and cash equivalents, and the Company believes that the presentation of Net Debt provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial leverage. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to operating income, net income, or diluted EPS, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Net Debt also should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures of cash and cash equivalents, current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt. Finally, Free Cash Flow is used by management as a liquidity measure to illustrate the Company's ability to produce cash that is available to be distributed in a discretionary manner, after excluding investments in capital assets. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operations or Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. You should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Information regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker for evaluating the financial performance of operating segments is focused on the timing of when the services are performed during a well's lifecycle. Production Services are services performed during the production stage of a well's lifecycle. Drilling and Evaluation Services are services performed during the pre-production stages of a well's lifecycle. The Company believes that the presentation of Segment EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial performance and results of operations.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS


 
 
Quarter ended
June 30, 2021
   
Quarter ended
March 31, 2021
   
Quarter ended
June 30, 2020
 

 
 
Net
Income
   
Diluted 
EPS
    Net 
Income 		   
Diluted 
EPS
    Net 
Income 		   
Diluted
EPS
 
                                                 
Net Income
  7,821     0.08     11,472     0.13     10,514     0.12  
Add Charges and Credits:
                                               
Transaction and other costs
    4,996       0.06       2,205       0.02       1,828       0.02  
Total Charges and Credits(1)
    4,996       0.06       2,205       0.02       1,828       0.02  
Total Adjusted Net Income
  12,817     0.14     13,677     0.15     12,342     0.14  
                                                 

(1) In the second quarter of 2021, Total Charges and Credits included $5.0 million mainly related to transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring activities. In the first quarter of 2021, Total Charges and Credits included $2.2 million mainly related to transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring activities. Similarly, in the second quarter of 2020, Total Charges and Credits included $1.8 million mainly related to nonrecurring transaction costs associated with the acquisition of SAPESCO in Egypt.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA


 
 
Quarter ended
June 30, 2021
   
Quarter ended
March 31, 2021
   
Quarter ended
June 30, 2020
 
                         
Net Income
  7,821     11,472     10,514  
Add:
                       
Income Taxes
    2,408       1,609       2,848  
Interest Expense, net
    3,234       3,163       4,165  
Depreciation and Amortization
    35,148       31,772       32,486  
Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA(2)
    4,996       2,205       1,828  
Total Adjusted EBITDA
  53,607     50,221     51,841  
                         

(2) Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA are described in Table 1 above. Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA exclude items related to interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization.

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA


 
  Quarter ended
June 30, 2021 		    Quarter ended
March 31, 2021 		    Quarter ended
June 30, 2020 		 

 
  EBITDA     Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA     Adjusted EBITDA     EBITDA     Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA     Adjusted EBITDA     EBITDA     Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA     Adjusted EBITDA  
Production Services
  39,382     1,382     40,764     34,617     1,681     36,298     39,572     905     40,477  
Drilling & Evaluation
    16,878       627       17,505       17,966       -       17,966       15,631       216       15,847  
Unallocated
    (7,649 )     2,987       (4,662 )     (4,567 )     524       (4,043 )     (5,190 )     707       (4,483 )
Total
  48,611     4,996     53,607     48,016     2,205     50,221     50,013     1,828     51,841  
                                                                         

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Segment Operating Income


 
  Quarter ended June 30, 2021     Quarter ended March 31, 2021     Quarter ended June 30, 2020  
Production Services:                        
Segment EBITDA
  39,382     34,617     39,572  
Depreciation and amort.
    (21,598 )     (20,539 )     (19,637 )
Other (income)/expense, net
    231       104       282  
Segment Operating Income
    18,015       14,182       20,217  
Drilling and Evaluation Services:
                       
Segment EBITDA
    16,878       17,966       15,631  
Depreciation and amort.
    (8,424 )     (7,937 )     (7,318 )
Other (income)/expense, net
    104       (316 )     21  
Segment Operating Income
    8,558       9,713       8,334  
Unallocated:
                       
Segment EBITDA
    (7,649 )     (4,567 )     (5,168 )
Share-based compensation
    (3,039 )     (1,561 )     (2,125 )
Depreciation and amort.
    (2,087 )     (1,735 )     (3,406 )
Other (income)/expense, net
    320       (71 )     6  
Segment Operating Income
    (12,455 )     (7,934 )     (10,693 )
Total Operating Income
  14,118     15,961     17,858  
                         

Table 5 - Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow


 
  Quarter Ended  

 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
  32,989     46,482     42,650  
Less:
                       
Capital expenditures
    (21,326 )     (11,242 )     (26,702 )
Free cash flow
  11,663     35,240     15,948  

Table 6 - Reconciliation to Net Debt


 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                         
Current installments of long-term debt
  54,077     50,327     46,372  
Short-term borrowings
    59,709       42,110       39,781  
Long-term debt
    287,483       298,480       335,457  
Less:
                       
Cash and cash equivalents
    (66,074 )     (89,268 )     (79,317 )
Net Debt
  335,195     301,649     342,293  
                         

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:
Christopher L. Boone
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
832-925-3777
investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658286/National-Energy-Services-Reunited-Co ...

National Energy Services Reunited Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021 Second Quarter Report
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity
Mawson Drills 30.8 Metres at 3.9 G/T Gold and 1,403 ppm Cobalt in 120 Metre Step Out in Deepest ...
SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its ...
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Website Dedicated to Bentrio(TM) Nasal Spray
Charge Enterprises Names Global Ford Marketing Executive Mark Buzzell VP OEM, Dealer and Commercial ...
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2021 Second Quarter Report
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4th
Accesswire | Analysen