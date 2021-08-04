checkAd

Evotec SE to announce results for the first half-year 2021 on 11 August 2021

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec SE to announce results for the first half-year 2021 on 11 August 2021

04.08.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Hamburg, Germany, 04 August 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will announce its financial results for the first half-year 2021 on Wednesday, 11 August 2021.

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.


Conference call details

Date: Wednesday, 11 August 2021
Time: 02.00 pm CEST (08.00 am EST, 01.00 pm GMT)

From Germany: +49 69 20 17 44 220
From France: +33 170 709 502
From Italy: +39 023 600 6663
From UK: +44 20 3009 2470
From USA: +1 877 423 0830
Access Code: 67644285#

A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evotec20210811/no-audio.


Webcast details
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our homepage www.evotec.com shortly before the event.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed from Germany by dialling +49 69 201744221, from UK by dialling +44 20 3364 5150 and from USA by dialling +1 (844) 307-9362.

The access code is 315614525#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.



ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 3,900 highly qualified people. The Company's 14 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

