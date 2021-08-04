Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in Sullivan Oxide Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that the Phase One Metallurgical Program for its gold-copper Gabbs Project has been completed. Gabbs is located on the Walker-Lane Trend in west-central Nevada approximately 145 miles by paved road from Reno, Nevada.



The Phase One Metallurgical Program included testing for the potential recoveries of copper and gold from oxide mineralization by sequential leach using heap leach or conventional milling. The test work showed that gold and copper can be recovered by both process options, with extractions averaging 97.2% for gold and 95.2% for copper when the sample is ground to 100 microns. See detailed results in Tables 1 and 2 below.