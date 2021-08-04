Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in Sullivan Oxide Zone
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that the Phase One Metallurgical Program for its
gold-copper Gabbs Project has been completed. Gabbs is located on the Walker-Lane Trend in west-central Nevada approximately 145 miles by paved road from Reno, Nevada.
The Phase One Metallurgical Program included testing for the potential recoveries of copper and gold from oxide mineralization by sequential leach using heap leach or conventional milling. The test work showed that gold and copper can be recovered by both process options, with extractions averaging 97.2% for gold and 95.2% for copper when the sample is ground to 100 microns. See detailed results in Tables 1 and 2 below.
P2’s Phase One Metallurgical Program focused on the oxide mineralization as the current Inferred Mineral Resource for Gabbs assumes zero recovery of oxide copper mineralization. By confirming that viable options for the recovery of copper from the oxide mineralization do exist, the Company believes that oxide copper can be included in future estimates of the Mineral Resource and considered for recovery in the Preliminary Economic Assessment planned for 2022/23. This is potentially significant as approximately 143.3 million pounds of oxide copper are defined, but not included in the Gabbs Inferred Mineral Resource (see P2’s News Release dated February 23, 2021 and National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Gabbs Gold-Copper Property dated January 13, 2021 and filed on www.sedar.com on March 11, 2021).
Table 1: Metallurgical Composite One Test Results
|Test
|Head Grade
|Recoveries
|Comments
|
Au
gpt
|
Cu
%
|
Au
%
|
Cu
%
|Direct Analysis
|0.88
|0.50
|-
|-
|Direct head analysis
|1/2-inch crush
|1.16
|0.49
|66.0
|84.5
|Bottle roll sequential leach
|1/4-inch crush
|0.87
|0.49
|70.0
|89.2
|Bottle roll sequential leach
|100-micron grind
|1.25
|0.45
|98.1
|99.1
|Flotation followed by sequential agitated leach
Table 2: Metallurgical Composite Two Test Results
0 Kommentare