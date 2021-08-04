Aktia publishes updated segment-specific comparison figures

Aktia publishes the updated segment-specific comparison figures for the periods 4–6/2020, 7–9/2020, 10–12/2020 and 1–3/2021. The updated comparison figures are attributable to the change where Aktia's Private Banking business from the reported segment Banking Business moves to the Asset Management reported segment as of 1 April 2021.

As of 1 May 2021, Aktia reports the wealth management business acquired from Taaleri as a part of the Asset Management segment. At the same time, the expenses for the acquisition of Taaleri wealth management operations are re-allocated between segments for the periods 7–9/2020, 10−12/2020 and 1−3/2021.

Aktia’s segment-specific updated comparison figures for the periods 4–6/2020, 7–9/2020, 10–12/2020 and 1–3/2021 are attached to this stock exchange release.

AKTIA BANK PLC

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com

Attachment