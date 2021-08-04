checkAd

Superconductor Technologies Reminds Stockholders of Special Meeting to be held on August 10; Urges Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Merger and Related Proposals

  • Transaction with Clearday to Create Health Care Services Company
  • Superconductor's Board of Directors Strongly Recommends that Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Merger and all Related Proposals

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (OTCQB: SCON), today reminds investors that the special meeting of stockholders will be held on August 10, 2021 and urges stockholders to vote in favor of the merger and related proposals. The proposals are conditioned upon one another and all proposals must be approved for the merger to be consummated. If you do not vote, your non-vote will have the same effect as a vote against the proposals. Please refer to your proxy statement for information on the consequences of the merger not being approved. Every vote is extremely important, no matter how many shares an investor owns.

Please vote by telephone or internet today. Please note that if your shares are held at a brokerage firm or bank, your broker will not vote your shares for you. For assistance with voting your shares please contact Superconductor's proxy solicitation firm Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll free at 1-877-870-8565, collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)
Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the OTC QB market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com.

Important Additional Information Has Been Filed with the SEC
In connection with the proposed transaction between STI and Clearday, the parties have filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a STI registration statement on Form S-4 that contains a combined proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF STI AND CLEARDAY ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CLEARDAY, THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and other documents filed by STI with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and other documents filed by STI with the SEC by written request to: Superconductor Technologies Inc. 9101 Wall Street, Suite 1300, Austin, TX 78754, Attention: Corporate Secretary. Investors and stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed transaction. The information in the websites of STI and Clearday is not incorporated into this press release and will not be incorporated into such SEC filed documents.

