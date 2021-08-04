checkAd

Aurora Mobile Among First Batch of Companies to Pass CAICT’s SDK Security Test and Evaluation Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 11:34  |  31   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it was among the first batch of companies to pass the security test and evaluation under the SDK Security campaign, arranged by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

From July 12 to July 31, 2021, the Security Research Institute of CAICT conducted its first round of the SDK security test and evaluation campaign. Among the five companies that applied for the first round, four companies including Aurora Mobile, successfully completed and passed the SDK security test and evaluation.

Set in a standardized testing environment carried out by CAICT, this technical evaluation tested five aspects of SDK product security, including basic security of SDK products, data storage security, data interaction security, key component security, code and document security.

Aurora Mobile has harnessed the expertise of its rich experience in mobile development after more than ten years of in-depth exploration, and has always placed a high value on data compliance, data security and the protection of users' personal information. By doing so, the Company has developed a strict compliance review system, covering product development all the way through to launch, and is also active in discussions to develop industry-wide regulations and standards. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue its commitments to develop data security and protection, secure user information and privacy, promote compliance in mobile application ecosystems and foster a sustainable internet industry.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Among First Batch of Companies to Pass CAICT’s SDK Security Test and Evaluation Campaign SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it was among the first batch of companies to pass …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Mirdametinib in Patients with ...
Versus Systems, Inc. Founder and CEO Matthew Pierce to Speak on Fan Engagement at Bowl Season ...
KULR Technology Group Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Reminder of its ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board