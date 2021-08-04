Organigram Appoints Beena Goldenberg as Chief Executive Officer

An accomplished business leader, Ms. Goldenberg has more than 30 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing and marketing. As President and CEO of The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc., she successfully achieved 50% growth in the first year of her tenure at the company through a focus on distribution, innovation and brand portfolio development.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“ Organigram ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading Canadian producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce Beena Goldenberg, formerly Chief Executive Officer of The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. and previously Chief Executive Officer at Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC, has been appointed the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Goldenberg will assume the role effective September 9, 2021.

Ms. Goldberg has also served as Chief Executive Officer, President, General Manager at Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC where, among another notable accomplishments, she led the strategic growth of the company from $40M in 2005 to over $300M in 2019 through the organic growth of existing brands by increasing distribution, launching on-trend innovation, integrating newly acquired US brands and completing two Canadian acquisitions. Ms. Goldenberg has demonstrated success in post-transaction integration. During this time, Ms. Goldenberg also served two years as the Chief Executive Officer of Cultivate Ventures, the growth venture platform for The Hain Celestial Group, where she was responsible for investment in small portfolio brands and incubator opportunities with a focus on health and wellness.

“We are delighted to welcome Beena to the Organigram team,” says Peter Amirault, Executive Chair, Organigram. “Beena has an impressive track record of building exceptional consumer businesses and is known for creating engaging workplace environments that encourage the development of strong teams that are empowered to achieve industry leading results.”

“At Organigram, we are committed to the development of our people along with extensive product innovation to power the growth of our brands which generates value for our shareholders,” adds Amirault. “Beena shares this vision and has the deep experience in consumer facing industries now required to succeed in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. This expertise will be invaluable in leading the Organigram team as we continue shaping the future of the cannabis industry both in Canada and around the world.”