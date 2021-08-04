checkAd

Lenzilumab Treatment May Provide Enhanced Likelihood of Survival Without Ventilation in Hospitalized Black and African-American COVID-19 Patients

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’, announced analysis of results from its Phase 3 LIVE-AIR study of lenzilumab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 suggesting Black and African-American patients having a CRP<150 mg/L may be the highest responders to treatment, with a nearly 9-fold increase in likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) [n=51, p-value=0.0412]. In the overall population with CRP<150 mg/L, LIVE-AIR Phase 3 results show patients treated with lenzilumab demonstrated a 2.5-fold increased likelihood of SWOV [mITT, n=351, p-value=0.0009].

“Humanigen believes this analysis is an important finding because Black and African-American patients are hyper-vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Humanigen. “In light of the rapid ongoing spread of the Delta variant, data suggesting that Black and African-American patients, who are hyper-vulnerable to COVID-19, and may be hyper-responsive to lenzilumab is important in the broader context of the potential benefits that may result if the FDA were to grant emergency use authorization.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that race and ethnicity are risk markers for other conditions that affect health, including socioeconomic status, access to health care, and exposure to SARS-CoV-2 related to occupation, such as frontline, essential, and critical infrastructure workers.1 The American Heart Association’s COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry found that Black patients had the highest prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, all of which are medical conditions the CDC identifies as making adults of any age more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.3,4

“In the interest of public health and safety, it is our priority to share data with stakeholders to improve our understanding of the disease and potential treatments,” said Adrian Kilcoyne, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Humanigen. “While there may be some limitations to subset analyses, we believe the ongoing public health crisis caused by SARS-CoV-2 warrants consideration of these important data by regulatory authorities.”

30.07.21NIH Advances ACTIV-5/BET-B Trial Evaluating Lenzilumab from a Phase 2 Exploratory Study to a Phase 2/3 Study for the Treatment of COVID-19
22.07.21Humanigen’s Partner in South Korea Receives Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) Approval to Conduct Phase 1 Study of Lenzilumab
09.07.21UK’s MHRA accepts Humanigen’s submission of Lenzilumab for Marketing Authorization in COVID-19 for expedited rolling review
