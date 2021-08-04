TrackX Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Support Growth

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc . (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading provider enterprise tracking, tracing and collaboration solutions, announced today that Marc Spezialy has joined TrackX as its Chief Financial Officer. As a member of the executive team, Mr. Spezialy will primarily oversee accounting, finance, human resources, and investor relations.

Mr. Spezialy most recently served as CFO of The Equinox Group, a Colorado land development company, where he helped lead a $200M regional water supply and delivery project. Before Equinox, he was CFO of Boxwheel Trailer Leasing, a private equity-owned fleet rental company, where he built the company’s HR, financial controls and operational procedures. He started his career at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) where he became a manager in the audit practice. Mr. Spezialy has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a double major in Accounting and Finance from the University of San Francisco. He is currently a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of California.

“We are thrilled to have Marc join the TrackX team at this exciting time in our company’s evolution,” said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO. “Marc brings great financial expertise as we continue our growth path, and with his recent experience in supply-chain centric companies, he will no doubt make an immediate impact on TrackX’s strategic direction. We are very optimistic about TrackX’s future and know Marc will be an instrumental to the company meeting its objectives in the coming years.”

“TrackX is building on its extensive track record with supply chain asset management by launching a suite of capabilities designed to help companies advance their Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, to become more sustainable, and to operate more efficiently,” said Mr. Spezialy. “I know from first-hand experience that many companies are struggling to achieve these goals in the face of supply chain disruptions and changing customer demands. I’m excited to be joining TrackX, as it is well positioned to empower customers to meet these challenges.”