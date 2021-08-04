Prime Mining Discovers Gold-Silver Zones in San Miguel East Pit-Constrained Resource and Near-Surface Mineralization at Las Primas
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) reported new results
from core drilling at San Miguel East, one of eight known gold-silver deposits at the Company’s Los Reyes project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Results reported today are from six new core
holes (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Drilling has confirmed the expansion of the mineralized zone, both down-dip and along strike, including intersecting the Fresnillo structure for the
first time in drilling. This new discovery of mineralized quartz breccia lies within the current inferred category open pit resource boundary.
Additionally, drill results reported today reveal an extensively mineralized system at a potential new deposit area called Las Primas, located between the Guadalupe East and Noche Buena deposits.
Fresnillo, San Miguel East and Las Primas are targeted for Phase 2 drilling beginning November 2021.
Highlights
Expansion at San Miguel East
- 2.50 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) and 117.9 gpt silver (“Ag”) over 8.3 metres (“m”) (7.5 m estimated true width “etw”) at 139.5 m downhole including 4.57 gpt Au and 139.8 gpt Ag over 3.8 m (3.4 m etw) and 1.63 gpt Au and 193.2 gpt Ag over 1.5 m (1.3 m etw) at 244.5 m downhole (21SME-03);
- 1.02 gpt Au and 51.4 gpt Ag over 15.0 m (etw) at 7.5 m downhole including 4.11 gpt Au and 13.1 gpt Ag over 3.0 m (etw) and 1.22 gpt Au and 137.8 gpt Ag over 7.9 m (etw) at 42.0 m downhole including 2.48 gpt Au and 280.3 gpt Ag over 3.1 m (etw) (21SME-07);
- 1.59 gpt Au and 5.2 gpt Ag over 1.5 m (1.4 m etw) at 42.0 m downhole (21SME-04).
New Discovery at San Miguel East (Fresnillo Structure)
- 0.82 gpt Au and 7.5 gpt Ag over 6.8 m (5.6 m etw) from surface in newly defined mineralized vein breccia (21SME-02);
- The nearly 1-kilometre long Fresnillo structure has never been drilled until now.
Initial Drilling at Las Primas
- 1.55 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag over 1.0 m (0.7 m etw) at 31.7 m downhole (21LP-01);
- 1.58 gpt Au and 13.6 gpt Ag over 7.5 m (3.8 m etw) at 24.0 m downhole including 15.90 gpt Au and 134.5 gpt Ag over 0.4 m (0.2 m etw) and including 7.02 gpt Au and 50.2 gpt Ag over 0.7 m (0.4 m etw) and 0.83 gpt Au and 26.4 gpt Ag over 3.0 m (1.1 m etw) at 107.3 m downhole (21LP-02);
- 1.18 gpt Au and 42.3 gpt Ag over 1.5 m (1.4 m etw) at 70.5 m down hole (21LP-03).
