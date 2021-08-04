Prime Mining Discovers Gold-Silver Zones in San Miguel East Pit-Constrained Resource and Near-Surface Mineralization at Las Primas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) reported new results from core drilling at San Miguel East, one of eight known gold-silver deposits at the Company’s Los Reyes project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Results reported today are from six new core holes (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Drilling has confirmed the expansion of the mineralized zone, both down-dip and along strike, including intersecting the Fresnillo structure for the first time in drilling. This new discovery of mineralized quartz breccia lies within the current inferred category open pit resource boundary.



Additionally, drill results reported today reveal an extensively mineralized system at a potential new deposit area called Las Primas, located between the Guadalupe East and Noche Buena deposits.