Conn’s Announces Leadership Transition

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced it has appointed Chandra Holt as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective August 9, 2021. She will also join Conn’s Board of Directors increasing the number of directors to nine. Ms. Holt’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer and President of Conn’s follows the Board’s multi-year succession planning process. Ms. Holt succeeds Norm Miller, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

Bob L. Martin, lead independent director of Conn's Board, commented, “We are excited to welcome Chandra as Conn’s next Chief Executive Officer. Chandra is an experienced leader with a proven track record of innovating to drive growth and profitability for multi-billion-dollar retail businesses, along with demonstrated strength in serving today’s omni-channel consumer with leading edge solutions. As Conn’s continues to successfully execute on its strategic initiatives, we expect the Company to benefit from Chandra’s modern digital approach to retail and customer centric leadership.”

“Today’s announcement is the result of the Board’s succession planning and Norm’s leadership over the past six years. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Norm successfully turned around our financial results, building a disciplined and sophisticated credit platform, refocused our retail strategy and assembled a best-in-class leadership team while driving record profitability. We look forward to Norm’s continued contribution to Conn’s as Executive Chairman as he works with Chandra to drive our customer first growth plan,” continued Mr. Martin.

Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, “Chandra is a proven executive and veteran leader at some of the largest and most sophisticated retailers in the world. She is the right person to lead the Company through the next phase of our growth. I look forward to working closely with Chandra to ensure a seamless transition.”