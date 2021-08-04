checkAd

HF Foods Group Announces the Appointment of Christine Chang as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of Ms. Christine Chang as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of the Company. Ms. Chang will officially join the Company on September 8, 2021. She will report jointly to the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HF Group.

Ms. Chang’s 13 year legal career began as an associate at Dentons, LLP in New York City. She then moved to Las Vegas and joined Caesars Entertainment, where she held several positions of increasing responsibility, her last role being Vice President and Chief Counsel, Litigation. In 2020 she joined Boyd Gaming, where she currently serves as Vice President Legal Affairs, Labor Relations and Litigation. Ms. Chang received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and her legal degree from Columbia University School of Law.  

Mr. Peter Zhang, CEO of HF Group said: “We are delighted to have Christine join our executive team. She will be a trusted advisor to the team on all legal matters, and we will benefit from her expertise as we build and strengthen our compliance programs.”

Mr. Russell Libby, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to have Christine join the Company. I look forward to working with her on Board matters, including our continuous review and improvement of our governance processes.”

About HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in City of Industry, California, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HF Foods Group Announces the Appointment of Christine Chang as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Mirdametinib in Patients with ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
KULR Technology Group Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Reminder of its ...
Versus Systems, Inc. Founder and CEO Matthew Pierce to Speak on Fan Engagement at Bowl Season ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board