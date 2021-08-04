HF Foods Group Announces the Appointment of Christine Chang as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Ms. Chang’s 13 year legal career began as an associate at Dentons, LLP in New York City. She then moved to Las Vegas and joined Caesars Entertainment, where she held several positions of increasing responsibility, her last role being Vice President and Chief Counsel, Litigation. In 2020 she joined Boyd Gaming, where she currently serves as Vice President Legal Affairs, Labor Relations and Litigation. Ms. Chang received her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and her legal degree from Columbia University School of Law.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of Ms. Christine Chang as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of the Company. Ms. Chang will officially join the Company on September 8, 2021. She will report jointly to the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HF Group.

Mr. Peter Zhang, CEO of HF Group said: “We are delighted to have Christine join our executive team. She will be a trusted advisor to the team on all legal matters, and we will benefit from her expertise as we build and strengthen our compliance programs.”

Mr. Russell Libby, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to have Christine join the Company. I look forward to working with her on Board matters, including our continuous review and improvement of our governance processes.”

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in City of Industry, California, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.