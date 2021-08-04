Aspo Plc will publish its Half year financial report on August 11, 2021

Aspo Plc will publish its Half year financial report for January–June 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at approximately 9:30 a.m. EEST.

The press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. The Half year financial report will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen.

The press conference will be held in Finnish and it can be followed at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results, or by calling +358 9 817 10310 (12219443#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

Presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com before the event.

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.