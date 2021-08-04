checkAd

New Tools From Square Help Fuel Reopening of Beauty and Personal Care Businesses, Ensuring Good Hair Days Ahead for Canadians

Canadians are finally having a really good hair day. With salons and spas finally allowed to reopen countrywide following months of lockdowns, customers are flocking to see their stylists and personal care practitioners in a frantic effort to touch up their roots, get rid of split ends and get some cuticle care.

A new survey commissioned by Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, sought to determine which personal care services Canadians missed the most, and hair was by far the top beauty priority, with 45 per cent of respondents saying the first service they sought was a haircut, while another six per cent were in a rush for root touch-ups. Five per cent of Canadians prioritized pedicures and manicures, with other services such as waxing and facials accounting for four per cent of bookings.

“We’re finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s clear Canadians are eager to get back to normal as quickly as possible. A large part of doing so means also feeling normal, which for many means getting back to their personal care and beauty routines,” said Karisa Marra, Business Expert at Square. “It’s clear that after months of at-home attempts at beauty maintenance, Canadians have a newfound appreciation of their stylists and aestheticians.”

This appreciation is understandable given the pent-up demand for services. Data from Square found that bookings for beauty and personal care appointments in Canada surged 120 per cent over June 2020, year-over-year, in anticipation of salons and spas reopening in July.

Prolonged closures forced Canadians to DIY their personal care for months on end. Thirty seven per cent of respondents attempted to cut their own hair during the lockdowns and 15 per cent attempted their own colour. Twelve per cent attempted to shape their own eyebrows, while six per cent braved DIY hair removal.

It’s no surprise then that 41 per cent of respondents say they value their hair stylists and beauticians more than ever, with four per cent vowing to never DIY their hair, nails and waxing ever again.

Square launches new tools in Canada to aid business recovery

While Canadians were home attempting their own haircuts and pedicures in 2020 and earlier this year, beauty and personal care businesses were busy reimagining ways to operate and interact with clients from afar.

One way for beauty and personal care professionals to future-proof and grow their businesses is with Square Appointments, an all-in-one point of sale software for bookings, payments, and more. Other modern, seamless features that Square Appointments recently released in Canada to benefit beauty and personal care businesses and their clients, include:

