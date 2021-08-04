checkAd

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 12:10  |  21   |   |   

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer …

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Atalaya Mining Plc

BYZTVM8

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer   2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments   An event changing the breakdown of voting rights   Other (please specify)iii:   3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) 175 Berkeley Street, Boston MA 02116 United Stated of America 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name   City and country of registered office (if applicable)   5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 29/07/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30/07/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation  

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.94%   10.94% 15,120,387

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

11.79%   11.79%                
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112) 15,120,387   10.94%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A

15,120,387

10.94%

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
                   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc 10.94%   10.94%
LMHC Massachusetts Holdings Inc 10.94%   10.94%
Liberty Mutual Group Inc 10.94%   10.94%
Liberty Mutual Insurance Company 10.94%   10.94%
Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings LLC 10.94%   10.94%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
         
Place of completion Boston, MA, USA
Date of completion 02/08/2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658325/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Holding ...

Disclaimer

