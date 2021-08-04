BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, without setting up subsidiaries, via its SaaS global Employer of Record solution, today announced its inaugural Global Employment Conference: PANGEO .

Event will include over 50 growth experts, founders, and leaders from the U.S., EMEA and Asia

The event will take place on October 20th, 21st and 22nd and will equip businesses with the skills, resources, and knowledge to not only survive but thrive in the new global world of work.

Companies can gain a deeper understanding of crucial levers for accelerating and streamlining their journey. The conference will cover everything your team needs to know about hiring international talent, reskilling at scale, keeping your company compliant across borders, tapping into opportunities that lie in new markets around the world, and building productive remote teams to unlock the full potential of your company's long-term success.

With three clear tracks of engagement: Evolve, Grow and Learn, PANGEO caters to businesses of all sizes and stages of their growth and development trajectory. Attendees choose a conference track based on their current growth stage whether this is initial growth and evolution, talent acquisition and team development (Evolve), new market entry, emerging markets, and internationalization strategies (Grow) or compliance, covering everything from legal and financial to jurisdictional (Learn).

The conference is scheduled across three days and three different regions (October 20 - EMEA, October 21 – United States, October 22 – APAC). The full event schedule and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. For ongoing updates on social media, please follow #Pangeo2021.

About PANGEO Conference

PANGEO derives its name from the 300-million-year-old supercontinent, Pangea, the original unified earth landmass. 100 million years later Pangea divided to form our seven modern-day continents. Today, our world is transformed — reunited once again in what we call PANGEO — a new world of opportunities without boundaries, as post-pandemic workforces move to remote and hybrid models putting the world's workforce on one platform. Globalization Partners, the global industry leader, will share this knowledge

Register for tickets now at www.pangeoconference.com. PANGEO: United, Divided and Reunited – Hire the World

About Globalization Partners

We simplify global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, without setting up subsidiaries – via our legally compliant SaaS Employer of Record platform, AI-powered guided user experience, and world-class customer support team.

Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

