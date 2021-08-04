checkAd

MannKind Corporation to Hold 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 11, 2021

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq:MNKD) will release its 2021 second quarter financial results and its management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and corporate updates at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer, Steven B. Binder.

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company's website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations Events & Presentations.  A replay will also be available on MannKind's website for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra-rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit www.mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

MANNKIND CONTACT:
Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
Phone: (818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com





