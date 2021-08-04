

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.08.2021 / 12:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Francesco Last name(s): De Meo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785604

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 45.14 EUR 12729.48 EUR 45.13 EUR 38676.41 EUR 45.12 EUR 51256.32 EUR 45.11 EUR 43666.48 EUR 45.10 EUR 44198.00 EUR 45.135 EUR 45902.295 EUR 45.125 EUR 33347.375 EUR 45.115 EUR 40829.075 EUR 45.105 EUR 39241.35 EUR 45.095 EUR 101283.37 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 45.113017 EUR 451130.17 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

