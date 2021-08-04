checkAd

DGAP-News FYI Resources:  HPA JV EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT EXTENSION

DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Agreement
FYI Resources:  HPA JV EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT EXTENSION

04.08.2021 / 12:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  04 August 2021                      

                                HPA JV EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT EXTENSION

Key points

- FYI and Alcoa Australia established a MOU to develop a HPA project JV framework

- An Exclusive Agreement period was entered into with Alcoa to negotiate a binding terms sheet as the basis for a full form joint venture agreement

- HPA project due diligence review was completed

- Alignment on commercial terms ongoing

- Parties agree to extension of the current Exclusive Agreement to conclude a definitive agreement

 

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) ("FYI" or "the Company") refers to the Company's 90-day Exclusive Agreement dated 5th May 2021 with Alcoa of Australia (Alcoa) regarding a Joint Venture on FYI's HPA project.

A JV would leverage off the respective parties' capabilities to create a material global HPA business in the rapidly growing, high tech energy materials sector.

With due diligence completed, substantial progress has been made with negotiations as to the key terms and structure of the proposed joint venture.

Both parties are assessing as part of the content and scope of the project:

- the broader development and future growth options for the project

- various de-risking options for the project in line with Alcoa's operating experience

FYI and Alcoa have agreed to extend the Exclusive Agreement for a period of 30 days. The short extension is essential to complete the work described above and to facilitate completion of negotiations and drafting of a binding agreement.

The intent of the parties to accelerate the project's development as outlined in the original MOU (refer to ASX announcement 8th September 2020) remains unchanged notwithstanding this extension.

Managing Director of FYI, Mr. Roland Hill commented: "Alcoa and FYI are negotiating a significant opportunity for a unique Joint Venture to leverage our combined strengths to capture opportunities in the high-growth HPA market. While the requirement for the extension is not ideal, our commitment to successfully negotiating a binding agreement is unwavering and we will continue to work constructively towards its completion".

