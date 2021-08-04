ALLETE, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings of 53 Cents Per Share

“We are encouraged by the healthy production rebound of Minnesota Power’s taconite customers,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. “Electric sales to these industrial customers have been robust so far in 2021, and we anticipate continued strength through the remainder of the year, as evidenced by the positive steel industry outlook. Our other businesses generally performed within expectations for the quarter.”

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) today reported second quarter 2021 earnings of 53 cents per share on net income of $27.9 million. Last year’s results were 39 cents per share on net income of $20.1 million. Results in the second quarter of 2020 included an $8.3 million after tax-charge, or 16 cents per share, for the Minnesota Power rate case resolution.

ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $21.5 million, compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 which included the rate case resolution impact. Second quarter 2021 earnings reflect higher net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to higher kilowatt-hour sales to commercial and municipal customers, higher cost recovery rider revenue and positive income tax expense timing impacts. These increases were offset by lower power market sales due to the expiration of a related contract, higher operating and maintenance expense and higher property tax expense.

ALLETE Clean Energy recorded second quarter 2021 net income of $5.1 million compared to $4.0 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 reflects earnings from the Diamond Spring wind energy facility which commenced operations in December 2020.

Corporate and Other businesses, which include BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded net income of $1.3 million in 2021 compared to net income of $5.0 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 included lower earnings from marketable equity securities held in certain benefit trusts and additional income tax expense which varies quarter to quarter based on an estimated annual effective tax rate. These decreases were partially offset by earnings from our investment in Nobles 2 which commenced operations in December 2020.

“For the quarter, our consolidated financial results are similar to those in 2020, excluding the 2020 second quarter rate case resolution impact,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “ALLETE’s 2021 full year results are expected to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share, on a consolidated basis. As expressed earlier this year, we view the current year as transitional, with key growth positioning initiatives underway in support of higher earnings in 2022 and beyond.”

ALLETE, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenue Contracts with Customers – Utility $290.4 $200.8 $583.4 $466.1 Contracts with Customers – Non-utility 42.3 39.6 85.7 83.1 Other – Non-utility 2.9 2.8 5.7 5.6 Total Operating Revenue 335.6 243.2 674.8 554.8 Operating Expenses Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas – Utility 128.9 69.3 249.3 158.3 Transmission Services – Utility 19.2 16.4 36.9 34.9 Cost of Sales – Non-utility 15.8 16.3 32.6 33.2 Operating and Maintenance 67.1 59.0 133.4 120.0 Depreciation and Amortization 57.9 54.5 115.9 107.9 Taxes Other than Income Taxes 18.5 15.0 36.5 27.6 Total Operating Expenses 307.4 230.5 604.6 481.9 Operating Income 28.2 12.7 70.2 72.9 Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense (17.4 ) (15.9 ) (34.5 ) (31.6 ) Equity Earnings 5.1 6.4 9.9 11.6 Other 1.8 5.2 5.1 6.2 Total Other Expense (10.5 ) (4.3 ) (19.5 ) (13.8 ) Income Before Income Taxes 17.7 8.4 50.7 59.1 Income Tax Benefit (4.0 ) (8.5 ) (14.4 ) (22.3 ) Net Income 21.7 16.9 65.1 81.4 Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (6.2 ) (3.2 ) (14.6 ) (5.0 ) Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $27.9 $20.1 $79.7 $86.4 Average Shares of Common Stock Basic 52.2 51.8 52.2 51.8 Diluted 52.3 51.9 52.2 51.8 Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.53 $0.39 $1.53 $1.67 Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.53 $0.39 $1.53 $1.67 Dividends Per Share of Common Stock $0.63 $0.6175 $1.26 $1.235

Consolidated Balance Sheet Millions - Unaudited Jun. 30 Dec. 31, Jun. 30 Dec. 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Assets Liabilities and Equity Cash and Cash Equivalents $62.5 $44.3 Current Liabilities $595.5 $459.6 Other Current Assets 216.8 210.6 Long-Term Debt 1,664.6 1,593.2 Property, Plant and Equipment – Net 5,021.6 4,840.8 Deferred Income Taxes 188.7 195.7 Regulatory Assets 491.9 480.9 Regulatory Liabilities 514.9 524.8 Equity Investments 317.8 301.2 Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans 210.7 225.8 Other Non-Current Assets 182.7 206.8 Other Non-Current Liabilities 277.0 285.3 Equity 2,841.9 2,800.2 Total Assets $6,293.3 $6,084.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $6,293.3 $6,084.6

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended ALLETE, Inc. June 30, June 30, Income (Loss) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Millions Regulated Operations $21.5 $11.1 $66.5 $68.6 ALLETE Clean Energy 5.1 4.0 12.5 15.7 Corporate and Other 1.3 5.0 0.7 2.1 Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $27.9 $20.1 $79.7 $86.4 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.53 $0.39 $1.53 $1.67

Statistical Data Corporate Common Stock High $72.60 $64.90 $72.60 $84.71 Low $66.43 $48.22 $58.90 $48.22 Close $69.98 $54.61 $69.98 $54.61 Book Value $44.44 $43.67 $44.44 $43.67

Kilowatt-hours Sold Millions Regulated Utility Retail and Municipal Residential 247 246 578 567 Commercial 317 286 658 638 Industrial 1,775 1,235 3,573 3,137 Municipal 138 131 298 287 Total Retail and Municipal 2,477 1,898 5,107 4,629 Other Power Suppliers 1,194 706 2,442 1,528 Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold 3,671 2,604 7,549 6,157

Regulated Utility Revenue Millions Regulated Utility Revenue Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue Residential $32.0 $24.7 $72.5 $61.1 Commercial 39.2 27.7 76.4 63.0 Industrial 138.8 87.7 266.5 205.7 Municipal 11.5 9.0 24.1 19.3 Total Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue 221.5 149.1 439.5 349.1 Other Power Suppliers 37.3 27.4 75.7 65.7 Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue) 31.6 24.3 68.2 51.3 Total Regulated Utility Revenue $290.4 $200.8 $583.4 $466.1

