Parsons Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CEO Commentary

“In the second quarter, we delivered record awards, generated strong free cash flow, and announced a significant acquisition that added attractive capabilities and met our strict M&A criteria, which demonstrates our ability to continue to deploy capital to generate long term shareholder value,” said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons.

“However, revenue in the quarter fell below our expectations, and margins were impacted by two program reserves. Although we continue to expect our second half results to exceed our first half performance, we are reducing our outlook for the full year. Our differentiated and complementary defense and critical infrastructure portfolios are well aligned with the Biden Administration’s priorities, and we remain excited about the future given the significant progress and tailwinds we are already seeing in the third quarter.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $100 million, or 10%, from the prior year period to $879 million. Operating income decreased 56% to $20 million primarily due to a $15.4 million reserve taken on a legacy Critical Infrastructure program, a $6.9 million reserve taken on a Federal Solutions program, contract delays, and a competitive hiring environment. Net income decreased to $7 million and net income margin decreased to 0.8% from the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.06 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.23 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the second quarter of 2021 was $66 million, a 28% decrease over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.5%. Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.32, compared to $0.49 in the second quarter of 2020. These decreases were driven primarily by the items noted above for operating income.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 442,675 $ 482,210 $ (39,535 ) -8 % $ 894,744 $ 959,781 $ (65,037 ) -7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,579 $ 47,756 $ (15,177 ) -32 % $ 64,636 $ 79,465 $ (14,829 ) -19 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.4 % 9.9 % -2.5 % -26 % 7.2 % 8.3 % -1.1 % -13 %

Second quarter 2021 revenue decreased $40 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to procurement and funding delays, a competitive hiring environment and a $6.9 million impact from a reserve taken on a Federal Solutions program, offset by $29 million of acquisition revenue.

Second quarter 2021 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $15 million, or 32%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.4% from the second quarter of 2020. These decreases were primarily driven by a $6.9 million impact from the reserve taken on a Federal Solutions program, and a $9 million incentive fee recognized in the second quarter of 2020.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Three Months Ended Growth Six Months Ended Growth June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 436,681 $ 497,249 $ (60,568 ) -12 % $ 859,309 $ 990,671 $ (131,362 ) -13 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,148 $ 43,405 $ (10,257 ) -24 % $ 69,790 $ 72,192 $ (2,402 ) -3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.6 % 8.7 % -1.1 % -13 % 8.1 % 7.3 % 0.8 % 11 %

Second quarter 2021 Critical Infrastructure revenue decreased $61 million, or 12%, compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by program completions and a $19.3 million impact from a reserve taken on a legacy Critical Infrastructure program.

Second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $10 million, or 24%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.6%. These decreases were driven by a $15.4 million impact from the reserve taken on a legacy Critical Infrastructure program, partially offset by an increase in equity in earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio (second quarter): 1.9x on net bookings of $1.7 billion. Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.3x on net bookings of $4.9 billion.

Total backlog: $8.4 billion, a 9.0% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities: Second quarter 2021: $104 million, compared to $88 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net Debt: Cash and cash equivalents were $483 million and total debt was $641 million. The company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was 0.5x. Following the $203 million all-cash acquisition of BlackHorse Solutions, Inc., as of June 30, 2021, pro forma net debt was approximately $360 million, providing ample capacity for continued investment in the implementation of the company’s growth strategy. The company’s pro forma net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was 1.1x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Recent Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win large strategic contracts in markets of national security importance. During the second quarter of 2021, the company won three significant contracts for mission critical work. In addition, after the end of the 2021 second quarter, Parsons won a single-award IDIQ contract with a ceiling value of $953 million.

Awarded a seven-year contract valued up to $2.2B by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for Technical, Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support (TEAMS)–Next Systems Engineering. Parsons will provide engineering, analysis, and management support for the development of integrated and layered missile defense systems that defend U.S. and allied forces against ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats, and advance the agency’s integrated air and missile defense, command and control, and battle management communication missions across the all-domain battlespace. Under this contract, Parsons booked the three-year base period worth approximately $617M in the second quarter of 2021.

Awarded a $618 million contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) for professional services that advance the Intelligence Community’s global cyber and intelligence technologies for C5ISR, exercise, operations, and information services. Under this contract, Parsons booked the first-year base period worth approximately $90 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Awarded a task order contract by the Space and Missile Systems Center for Integrated Solutions for Situational Awareness (ISSA) support, with a ceiling value of $185 million. In addition to delivering operational, technical, and space domain awareness expertise, Parsons will meet critical innovation and agility goals for the ISSA effort by providing unique solutions in astrophysics, intelligence, data analytics, and multi-domain operations. These solutions will include technical and scientific capabilities such as space vehicle launch characterization, C2 satellite transmission, high accuracy orbit determination, space asset tasking, threat processing, real-time launch characterization and custody, and modeling and simulation for directed energy and satellite breakup.

After the end of the second quarter of 2021, awarded a single-award contract with a $953 million ceiling value. Parsons’ will lead a talented industry team that will design, mature, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) systems across the European and African continent areas of responsibility for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces in Africa. This new work will be performed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues to build on its long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and Delivering a Better World. During the quarter, Parsons introduced its new ESG strategy, published its Corporate Social Responsibility report, was recognized for its dedication to advancing fairness and equality, and received an award for project engineering excellence that addresses ecological challenges. In addition, Parsons received an award for excellence and leadership in cybersecurity, made two strategic acquisitions, and announced it new president and CEO.

Parsons’ board of directors elected Carey Smith as president and chief executive officer, effective July 1st, 2021. Ms. Smith succeeds Charles "Chuck" Harrington, who announced his retirement after nearly 40 years with the company. Harrington will continue to serve on Parsons’ Board as executive chairman.

Announced the strategic acquisition of BlackHorse Solutions, Inc. BlackHorse expands Parsons’ customer base and capabilities in next-generation military, intelligence, and space operations, specifically in cyber, electronic warfare, and information dominance. BlackHorse also exceeds Parsons’ acquisition financial criteria with revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 10%.

After the end of the 2021 second quarter, acquired Echo Ridge, LLC for approximately $9 million. Echo Ridge adds position, navigation, and timing devices; modeling, simulation, test, and measurement tools; and deployable software defined radio products and signal processing services to Parsons’ space portfolio.



Parsons launched CARE (Cultivating a Responsible Enterprise), an enterprise strategy that empowers every employee to make a difference. In conjunction with this initiative, the company published its 2021 CSR report which highlights its new environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, including reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025, enhancing gender diversity, and enhancing ethnic/racial diversity.



In partnership with the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA), Parsons proudly awarded the inaugural recipient of the 2021 MMAA Donna Johnson Military Spouse Scholarship to Jonathan Hegwood, a military spouse and US Army veteran. MMAA is the nation’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing fairness and equality for the LGBTQ military and veteran community, making a difference through education and advocacy.

Parsons Coffee Creek Fish Barrier Removal project received a National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies as part of their 2021 Engineering Excellence Awards. Parsons work with the Washington State Department of Transportation addresses important ecological challenges to preserve fish runs for 21 northwest Washington Tribes.

Parsons received a 2021 CSO50 Award from IDG’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) as one of 50 global companies recognized for their excellence and leadership in cybersecurity.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The company is updating its fiscal year 2021 guidance based on its financial results for the first half of 2021 and its current outlook for the remainder of year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2021 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2021 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2021 Guidance Revenue $3.6 billion - $3.7 billion $3.85 billion - $4.05 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $295 million - $315 million $350 million - $375 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $195 million - $215 million $280 million - $310 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2021.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 879,356 $ 979,459 $ 1,754,053 $ 1,950,452 Direct cost of contracts 680,328 749,324 1,349,410 1,518,956 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 9,428 3,769 16,958 9,883 Selling, general and administrative expenses 188,238 187,640 375,760 371,414 Operating income 20,218 46,264 45,841 69,965 Interest income 152 196 250 424 Interest expense (4,910 ) (4,159 ) (9,451 ) (8,181 ) Other income (expense), net 405 715 (1,386 ) 263 Total other income (expense) (4,353 ) (3,248 ) (10,587 ) (7,494 ) Income before income tax expense 15,865 43,016 35,254 62,471 Income tax expense (3,838 ) (11,891 ) (9,213 ) (16,975 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 12,027 31,125 26,041 45,496 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,325 ) (7,826 ) (10,300 ) (9,224 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 6,702 $ 23,299 $ 15,741 $ 36,272 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.36

Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 102,509 100,695 102,456 100,682 Stock-based awards 744 291 636 266 Convertible senior notes 8,917 - 8,917 - Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 112,170 100,986 112,009 100,949

Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 6,702 23,299 15,741 36,272 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 531 - 1,059 - Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 7,233 23,299 16,800 36,272

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $57,563 and $75,220 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 483,443 $ 483,609 Restricted cash and investments 1,145 3,606 Accounts receivable, net (including $173,640 and $190,643 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 637,980 698,578 Contract assets (including $25,192 and $23,498 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 568,239 576,568 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $6,657 and $3,045 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 103,599 80,769 Total current assets 1,794,406 1,843,130 Property and equipment, net (including $2,283 and $2,629 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 110,617 121,027 Right of use assets, operating leases 194,484 210,398 Goodwill 1,263,060 1,261,978 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 86,045 68,975 Intangible assets, net 197,985 245,958 Deferred tax assets 147,146 130,200 Other noncurrent assets 45,554 56,038 Total assets $ 3,839,297 $ 3,937,704 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $85,425 and $97,810 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 191,688 $ 225,679 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $70,015 and $68,801 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 582,610 650,753 Contract liabilities (including $35,260 and $33,922 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 196,547 201,864 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases 53,997 54,133 Income taxes payable 2,582 4,980 Short-term debt 50,000 50,000 Total current liabilities 1,077,424 1,187,409 Long-term employee incentives 23,222 21,828 Long-term debt 590,876 539,998 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases 164,754 182,467 Deferred tax liabilities 12,690 12,285 Other long-term liabilities 119,881 132,300 Total liabilities 1,988,847 2,076,287 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,751,406 and 146,609,288 shares issued; 30,213,867 and 25,719,350 public shares outstanding; 72,288,913 and 76,641,312 ESOP shares outstanding 146,752 146,609 Treasury stock, 44,248,626 shares at cost (899,328 ) (899,328 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,673,965 2,700,925 Accumulated deficit (102,019 ) (120,569 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,905 ) (13,865 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 1,813,465 1,813,772 Noncontrolling interests 36,985 47,645 Total shareholders' equity 1,850,450 1,861,417 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,839,297 $ 3,937,704

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 26,041 $ 45,496 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 69,308 64,490 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,530 369 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 297 (43 ) Provision for doubtful accounts - 38 Deferred taxes (4,217 ) 325 Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 2,395 1,185 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (16,958 ) (9,883 ) Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 18,132 15,893 Stock-based compensation 11,361 6,432 Contributions of treasury stock 26,518 29,468 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable 58,146 (49,618 ) Contract assets 8,360 (70,739 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,153 ) (999 ) Accounts payable (34,372 ) (6,228 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (97,541 ) (21,983 ) Contract liabilities (5,957 ) (11,047 ) Income taxes (2,402 ) 4,048 Other long-term liabilities (11,025 ) (28,648 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,463 (31,444 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,171 ) (22,938 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 384 943 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired 256 - Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (26,373 ) (3,844 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 727 17 Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 14,335 - Net cash used in investing activities (19,842 ) (25,822 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement - 180,600 Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement - (180,600 ) Payments for debt costs and credit agreement (1,826 ) - Contributions by noncontrolling interests 872 223 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (21,836 ) (1,605 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (2,242 ) (1,149 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,773 1,684 Net cash used in financing activities (22,259 ) (847 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,011 (641 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,627 ) (58,754 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 487,215 195,374 End of period $ 484,588 $ 136,620

Contract Awards

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Federal Solutions $ 1,218,413 $ 433,140 $ 1,643,034 $ 1,048,830 Critical Infrastructure 463,170 571,951 1,049,523 922,356 Total Awards $ 1,681,583 $ 1,005,091 $ 2,692,557 $ 1,971,186

Backlog

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,126,408 $ 1,308,663 Unfunded 4,362,700 3,654,203 Total Federal Solutions 5,489,108 4,962,866 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 2,850,211 2,719,037 Unfunded 72,889 36,787 Total Critical Infrastructure 2,923,100 2,755,824 Total Backlog $ 8,412,208 $ 7,718,690

Book-To-Bill Ratio1:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Federal Solutions 2.8 0.9 1.8 1.1 Critical Infrastructure 1.1 1.2 1.2 0.9 Overall 1.9 1.0 1.5 1.0

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

_______________

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 6,702 $ 23,299 $ 15,741 $ 36,272 Interest expense, net 4,758 3,963 9,201 7,757 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,838 11,891 9,213 16,975 Depreciation and amortization (a) 34,635 32,081 69,308 64,490 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,325 7,826 10,300 9,224 Equity-based compensation (b) 4,921 12,854 11,901 5,133 Transaction-related costs (c) 4,086 (2,485 ) 6,732 9,526 Restructuring (d) 73 1,143 150 1,110 Other (e) 1,389 589 1,880 1,170 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,727 $ 91,161 $ 134,426 $ 151,657

(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is $30.1 million and $60.2 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.6 million and $9.1 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 is $27.0 million and $54.4 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.1 million and $10.1 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.

(b) Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.

(c) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(d) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.

(e) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)

Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 32,500 $ 47,700 $ 64,482 $ 79,317 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 79 56 154 148 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 32,579 $ 47,756 $ 64,636 $ 79,465 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 27,817 35,519 59,474 62,876 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,331 7,886 10,316 9,316 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 33,148 $ 43,405 $ 69,790 $ 72,192 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 65,727 $ 91,161 $ 134,426 $ 151,657

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 6,702 $ 23,299 $ 15,741 $ 36,272 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 24,485 22,127 49,009 44,826 Equity-based compensation (a) 4,921 12,854 11,901 5,133 Transaction-related costs (b) 4,086 (2,485 ) 6,732 9,526 Restructuring (c) 73 1,143 150 1,110 Other (d) 1,389 589 1,880 1,170 Tax effect on adjustments (8,552 ) (8,023 ) (17,372 ) (15,591 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 33,104 49,504 68,041 82,446 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 102,509 100,695 102,456 100,682 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (e) 103,254 100,986 103,092 100,949 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.32 $ 0.49 $ 0.66 $ 0.82 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.32 $ 0.49 $ 0.66 $ 0.82

(a) Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.

(b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives

(d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

(e) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.