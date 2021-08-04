inTEST Thermal Solutions and C1D1 Labs Collaborate to Deliver Cost Effective Hydrocarbon Cooling Solutions for Cannabis Extraction

The increasing popularity of CBD and THC products and the legalization of industrial cannabis by state governments raise the need for equipment for cannabis processing. As the industry matures, cannabis manufacturers will need higher capacity cooling solutions to keep up with the increase in production demands. Thermonics chillers are designed to handle the industrial scaling of solvent cooling and recovery times desired by cannabis extraction companies. Leveraging the power of Thermonics chillers increases cannabis extraction throughput by allowing manufacturers to instantly cool process solvents without the need for longer wait times associated with other cooling methods.

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that its thermal subsidiary, inTEST Thermal Solutions (“iTS”), is collaborating with C1D1 Labs to provide Thermonics process chiller systems throughout the emerging cannabis industry.

Combining C1D1 Labs’ deep understanding of the extraction industry with Thermonics’ expertise in ultra-low temperature cooling has led to a chilling solution that we expect will fill a void in the marketplace. “There is a specific need for carefully controlled temperature and cooling power at the cryogenic temperatures required for hydrocarbon extraction,” remarked Alexander Barsky, Founder and President of C1D1 Labs. “Our experience has shown that under-estimating the chiller’s cooling capacity can limit production throughput and also over-stress the equipment, resulting in inefficiency and reduced life span.” To solve this problem iTS has worked closely with C1D1 Labs to provide ultra-low temperature Thermonics chillers with 2.5kw and 5.0kw at -80°C, along with condensing chillers that pre-condition the solvent with cooling capacities from 9kw to 17kw at -15°C. The pre-conditioning and ultra-low temperature chillers will allow industrial scale cannabis manufacturing to run more efficiently and at lower costs by using a two-chiller configuration that meets the industry’s robust cooling needs.

“A majority of high-volume industrial cannabis extraction processes require precise controlling of cryogenic temperature,” noted Bob Sandberg, iTS’ Director of Global Chiller Sales. “Working with Alex and the C1D1 team has enabled us to pinpoint the exact needs of the industry. In addition to the ultra-low temperatures and cooling capacity, which Thermonics chillers offer, our state-of-the-art temperature system provides better extraction process control.”

About C1D1 Labs

C1D1 Labs is a recognized leader in providing extraction solutions and equipment to the cannabis industry. For more information visit https://c1d1labs.org.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, medical, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .

