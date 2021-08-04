checkAd

inTEST Thermal Solutions and C1D1 Labs Collaborate to Deliver Cost Effective Hydrocarbon Cooling Solutions for Cannabis Extraction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 12:30  |  28   |   |   

  • Ultra-Low Temperature Chiller Systems Increase Capacity for Cannabis Manufacturing

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, announced today that its thermal subsidiary, inTEST Thermal Solutions (“iTS”), is collaborating with C1D1 Labs to provide Thermonics process chiller systems throughout the emerging cannabis industry.

The increasing popularity of CBD and THC products and the legalization of industrial cannabis by state governments raise the need for equipment for cannabis processing. As the industry matures, cannabis manufacturers will need higher capacity cooling solutions to keep up with the increase in production demands. Thermonics chillers are designed to handle the industrial scaling of solvent cooling and recovery times desired by cannabis extraction companies. Leveraging the power of Thermonics chillers increases cannabis extraction throughput by allowing manufacturers to instantly cool process solvents without the need for longer wait times associated with other cooling methods.

Combining C1D1 Labs’ deep understanding of the extraction industry with Thermonics’ expertise in ultra-low temperature cooling has led to a chilling solution that we expect will fill a void in the marketplace. “There is a specific need for carefully controlled temperature and cooling power at the cryogenic temperatures required for hydrocarbon extraction,” remarked Alexander Barsky, Founder and President of C1D1 Labs. “Our experience has shown that under-estimating the chiller’s cooling capacity can limit production throughput and also over-stress the equipment, resulting in inefficiency and reduced life span.” To solve this problem iTS has worked closely with C1D1 Labs to provide ultra-low temperature Thermonics chillers with 2.5kw and 5.0kw at -80°C, along with condensing chillers that pre-condition the solvent with cooling capacities from 9kw to 17kw at -15°C. The pre-conditioning and ultra-low temperature chillers will allow industrial scale cannabis manufacturing to run more efficiently and at lower costs by using a two-chiller configuration that meets the industry’s robust cooling needs.

“A majority of high-volume industrial cannabis extraction processes require precise controlling of cryogenic temperature,” noted Bob Sandberg, iTS’ Director of Global Chiller Sales. “Working with Alex and the C1D1 team has enabled us to pinpoint the exact needs of the industry. In addition to the ultra-low temperatures and cooling capacity, which Thermonics chillers offer, our state-of-the-art temperature system provides better extraction process control.”

About C1D1 Labs
C1D1 Labs is a recognized leader in providing extraction solutions and equipment to the cannabis industry. For more information visit https://c1d1labs.org.

About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, medical, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com. 

CONTACT: Contacts
inTEST Corporation
Duncan Gilmour
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:
Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal
Guerrant Associates
l.guerrant@intest.com
Tel: (808) 960-2642




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

inTEST Thermal Solutions and C1D1 Labs Collaborate to Deliver Cost Effective Hydrocarbon Cooling Solutions for Cannabis Extraction Ultra-Low Temperature Chiller Systems Increase Capacity for Cannabis Manufacturing MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Green Stream Holdings’ Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study ...
Mimecast Joins XDR Alliance as a Founding Member to Drive Open Standards and a Stronger ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board