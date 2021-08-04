Ault Global Holdings Announces Additional Investment in Alzamend Under Alzamend’s Investigational New Drug Application for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement with Alzamend

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced today its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC (“ DPL ”) has made an additional investment in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“ Alzamend ”), a related party and early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

On July 28, 2021, Alzamend received a “study may proceed” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 1a study under Alzamend’s Investigational New Drug application for AL001, a lithium-based ionic cocrystal oral therapy for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Based on the achievement of this milestone, under the March 12, 2021 securities purchase agreement, Alzamend sold an additional 1,333,333 shares of its common stock to DPL for $2 million, or $1.50 per share, and issued to DPL warrants to acquire 666,667 shares of Alzamend common stock with an exercise price of $3.00 per share. The premise of this investment into Alzamend was to provide Alzamend a committed source of capital, driven by milestones, to fund Alzamend’s therapeutic treatments through the end of Phase 1 clinical trials. A third tranche in the amount of $4,000,000 for the purchase of an aggregate of 2,666,667 shares and warrants to purchase an additional 1,333,333 shares upon DPL receiving written confirmation from Alzamend that its Phase 1a human clinical trial for AL001 has been completed.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “We are proud to support Alzamend in its endeavors to develop treatments and cures for Alzheimer’s, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders. The Company congratulates Alzamend and its management team in achieving this important milestone, and hope this achievement will encourage the millions who suffer from Alzheimer’s and the millions more who care for them.” Ault added, “With the closing of its IPO in June 2021 and the additional funding related to this significant milestone, we believe Alzamend is well-positioned to make significant progress towards moving AL001 down the path of its upcoming human clinical trials without the distraction of having to raise new capital. Upon the expected filing of an IND for Alzamend’s second therapeutic, AL002, it is anticipated the March 12, 2021 securities purchase agreement will provide Alzamend a continual source of supplemental funding to support Alzamend advancing both treatments through the end of Phase 1 clinical trials.”