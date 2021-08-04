checkAd

Planet 13 Generates Record $11.9 Million in Sales in July

Autor: Accesswire
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces $11.9 million in sales during July. During the first month of operations the new Orange County store generated ~$800 thousand in sales. Gross margin for the Company during the month was in excess of 50%.

"Based on the early results we've seen from the Orange County store we are confident in the trajectory of sales and the quality of service and product we are providing. Sales have grown week over week as we start to gain traction as one of the top dispensaries in Orange County," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Looking back at the early days of Planet 13 Las Vegas is a good reminder that it takes time to build customer trust and awareness. We took that dispensary from generating around $3 million a month to now north of $9 million with gross margins above 50%, all by focusing on the customer and continuing to refine and improve the experience and product selection. We look forward to continuing to update our shareholders and fans as our Orange County location grows to its full potential."

For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the ongoing operations at the Facility and the amendment to the Lease.

