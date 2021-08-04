Planet 13 Generates Record $11.9 Million in Sales in July

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces $11.9 million in sales during July. During the first …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces $11.9 million in sales during July. During the first month of operations the new Orange County store generated ~$800 thousand in sales. Gross margin for the Company during the month was in excess of 50%. "Based on the early results we've seen from the Orange County store we are confident in the trajectory of sales and the quality of service and product we are providing. Sales have grown week over week as we start to gain traction as one of the top dispensaries in Orange County," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Looking back at the early days of Planet 13 Las Vegas is a good reminder that it takes time to build customer trust and awareness. We took that dispensary from generating around $3 million a month to now north of $9 million with gross margins above 50%, all by focusing on the customer and continuing to refine and improve the experience and product selection. We look forward to continuing to update our shareholders and fans as our Orange County location grows to its full potential."