Proudly announcing HH Global's full suite of ESG targets

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At HH Global it is important to us that we ensure our organisation grows both responsibly and sustainably, therefore our Innovation with Purpose strategy continues to evolve. A key objective of this is to enhance and develop our holistic approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities.

The ambitions of many organisations are yet to be distilled into targets in this area. HH Global is demonstrating genuine leadership by showing our clients, colleagues and suppliers the commitments we are making, relevant not only to our own operations but to the whole of our supply chain.

In 2020 we joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to create a clearly-defined path for emissions reductions, having previously adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a blueprint for positively influencing global challenges. That same year we published our first commitment and targets aligned to 'SDG 13 Climate Action'.

We are pleased to announce that through the ambition, collaboration, and support of everyone here at HH Global, we are now able to publish the targets aligned to our supporting prioritised goals:

8 DECENT WORK AND ECONOMIC GROWTH (PROMOTE SUSTAINED, INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH)

Our Commitment

We are committed to ensuring that HH Global is a great place to work, and that our suppliers provide decent working conditions for their employees with a fair wage and strong employee rights.

Our Targets

Employees of our business will be paid a Living Wage and we will require confirmation of a Living Wage policy from 100% of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* by 2025

100% of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* to align with our clearly defined environmental and social standards or have appropriate corrective action plans in place by 2025

All of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* to receive information and guidance on the Sustainable Development Goals with 30% demonstrating their support by 2025

*Suppliers that make up 95% of HH Global spend