checkAd

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 12:45  |  32   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2b/3 ALLEGRO trial evaluating oral once-daily ritlecitinib in patients with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease driven by an immune attack on the hair follicles that causes hair loss on the scalp and can also affect the face and body.1,2 Ritlecitinib 50 mg and 30 mg achieved the primary efficacy endpoint of the study, namely the proportion of patients with less than or equal to 20 percent scalp hair loss after six months of treatment versus placebo.

“We are pleased by these positive results for ritlecitinib in patients with alopecia areata, a devastating and complex autoimmune disease for which there are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or European Medicines Agency approved treatments,” said Michael Corbo, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “We look forward to bringing this potential new treatment option to patients living with alopecia areata as soon as possible.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Pfizer!
Short
Basispreis 49,07€
Hebel 12,43
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 41,62€
Hebel 11,01
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Phase 2b/3 ALLEGRO trial met the primary efficacy endpoint of improving scalp hair regrowth. All participants entered the study with at least 50 percent scalp hair loss due to alopecia areata, as measured by the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score. A statistically significantly greater proportion of patients who took ritlecitinib 30 mg or 50 mg once-daily, with or without a four-week initial treatment of 200 mg once-daily, had 20 percent or less scalp hair loss (an absolute SALT score ≤20) after 24 weeks of treatment compared with placebo. This was followed by a 24-week extension period, during which all participants initially randomized to receive ritlecitinib continued on the same regimen, while participants who received placebo during the initial 24 weeks advanced to one of two regimens: 200 mg for four weeks followed by 50 mg for 20 weeks, or 50 mg for 24 weeks. The study also included a 10 mg dosing arm, which was assessed for dose-ranging and was not tested for statistically significant efficacy compared to placebo.

The safety profile seen with ritlecitinib was consistent with previous studies. Overall, the percentage of patients with adverse events (AEs), serious AEs and discontinuing due to AEs was similar across all treatment groups. The most common AEs seen in the study were nasopharyngitis, headache and upper respiratory tract infection. There were no major adverse cardiac events (MACE), deaths or opportunistic infections in the trial. Eight patients who were treated with ritlecitinib developed mild to moderate herpes zoster (shingles). There was one case of pulmonary embolism in the ritlecitinib 50 mg group, which was reported to have occurred on Day 169. There were two malignancies (both breast cancers) reported in the ritlecitinib 50 mg group, which were reported to have occurred on Day 68 and Day 195. Both participants were discontinued from the study.

Seite 1 von 4
Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!

Diskussion: ROUNDUP: Israel: Grüner Pass soll steigende Corona-Zahlen bremsen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2b/3 ALLEGRO trial evaluating oral once-daily ritlecitinib in patients with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease driven by an immune attack on the hair follicles that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
A Letter From President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Blizzard Entertainment
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:22 UhrImpfquote steigt leicht - Spahn: 'Es reicht noch nicht'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:27 UhrCancom: Spannende Charttechnik - Ausbruch schon vor den Quartalszahlen? Trading-Tipp
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.08.21ROUNDUP: Sachsen bestellt Corona-Impfdosen beim Bund ab - Geringe Impfquote
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21USA haben bislang mehr als 110 Millionen Impfdosen gespendet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Sachsen bestellt Zehntausende Corona-Impfdosen beim Bund ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21ROUNDUP: Sanofi baut mRNA-Geschäft mit weiterer Übernahme weiter aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Pfizer: Wichtige Hürde voraus - Aktie bald auf Fünf-Jahres-Hoch? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02.08.21Stiko wartet weiter ab für Entscheidung zu Impfung von Kindern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Lauterbach für Impfung von Kindern - 'Außenseiterposition' der Stiko
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21Zahl der Corona-Schwerkranken in Israel überschreitet wieder 200
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten