Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises 2021 Outlook

“Despite a challenging operating environment – material costs, availability, logistics, and labor constraints all required diligent management – I am extremely proud of our operations team, which has worked tirelessly to limit the impact of these issues as the world reopens and demand rebounds across our customer base. The hard work of our global teams – combined with our reset cost structure and improving demand in longer-cycle markets – is allowing us to improve our outlook for the year. It has also facilitated acceleration of investment in key technologies that are expected to drive further differentiation and increased relevance with our customers.”

“We are pleased with our results this quarter, as accelerating sales growth in key end markets combined with strong execution by operations helped us deliver exceptional financial results,” said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. “In particular, we saw ongoing strength in our residential businesses and rapid improvement in both commercial and industrial end markets. Importantly, our core North American process automation markets turned sharply back to growth, complementing the ongoing strength in discrete and hybrid markets. These results contributed to solid margin improvement as we fully leveraged the benefits of our broad ongoing cost reset plan. Cash flow performance was strong as a result of earnings growth and effective working capital management. This gives us optionality with regard to capital allocation in 2022 and beyond."

“We are energized by our financial performance and operational management, and by the momentum around modernization of the Emerson culture,” Karsanbhai continued. “In our most recent ESG report, we announced a goal to double the number of women globally and U.S. minorities at the leadership level by 2030. We are modernizing work practices and are actively refreshing our management process to continue advancing ESG transparency and reporting. In the long run, I firmly believe these cultural efforts will be important and tangible business enablers."

June Trailing Three-Month Underlying Orders were up 26 percent, as strength in residential, cold chain, professional tools, hybrid and discrete automation markets was bolstered by recovery in later cycle process automation markets.

Third quarter Net Sales were up 20 percent and Underlying Sales were up 15 percent, excluding favorable currency of 4 percent and an impact of 1 percent from acquisitions. Revenue for the quarter came in ahead of expectations driven by strength across commercial and residential markets, as well as a sharp recovery in core North American process automation markets. By geography, the Americas grew 18 percent, Europe grew 13 percent, and Asia, Middle East & Africa grew 11 percent. China grew 7 percent.

Third quarter Gross Profit Margin of 42.2 percent was up 90 basis points from the previous year primarily due to cost reductions and leverage across the enterprise. Pretax Margin of 16.7 percent was up 500 basis points while EBIT Margin of 17.5 percent was up 460 basis points, as ongoing cost reduction actions and leverage more than offset price cost headwinds. Adjusted EBIT Margin, which excludes restructuring and first year purchase accounting charges, was 18.4 percent, up 310 basis points.

Earnings Per Share were $1.04 for the quarter, up 55 percent, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, which excludes restructuring and first year purchase accounting charges, were $1.09, up 36 percent. Earnings in the quarter were ahead of management expectations, benefiting from higher volume and ongoing cost reduction actions.

Operating Cash Flow was $1.1 billion for the quarter, up 31 percent, and $2.7 billion year-to-date, up 47 percent. Free Cash Flow was $977 million, up 32 percent, and $2.4 billion year-to-date, up 55 percent. Cash flow results reflected higher earnings due to volume, operational execution across the two business platforms and favorable trade working capital.

Business Platform Results

Automation Solutions June trailing three-month underlying orders were up 17 percent. By geography, the Americas showed the most improvement, up 29 percent. Europe was up 8 percent. Asia, Middle East & Africa grew 8 percent, with China orders increasing sharply by 23 percent. Backlog increased $200 million compared to the prior quarter to $5.5 billion, and was up 17 percent year-to-date.

Net sales increased 14 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales up 8 percent. Results reflected ongoing strength across discrete and hybrid markets, and sharp improvement in longer cycle core process automation markets. Importantly, the Americas underlying sales recovered sharply, growing by 9 percent, driven by continued momentum in life sciences, food & beverage, and medical markets paired with growth trends across process automation and sustainability related business. As expected, KOB3/MRO and KOB2/modernization business led the recovery, however some KOB1 project activity began to materialize, particularly in chemical, biofuels, and power markets. Europe underlying sales were up 6 percent, driven by life sciences and biofuels demand. Asia, Middle East & Africa underlying sales grew 7 percent while China grew by 5 percent.

Segment EBIT margin increased 570 basis points to 17.7 percent, as savings from cost actions paired with strong volume leverage. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 320 basis points to 18.3 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter totaled $18 million.

Commercial & Residential Solutions June trailing three-month underlying orders were up 43 percent. The Americas grew by 43 percent, while Europe was up 64 percent. Asia, Middle East & Africa orders increased by 30 percent, with China up 11 percent. Backlog ended the quarter at $1.1 billion.

Net sales increased 32 percent and underlying sales were up 29 percent, with all businesses and geographies showing strong double-digit underlying growth. Underlying sales in the Americas were up 29 percent, reflecting ongoing strength in residential markets, bolstered by cold chain and professional tools momentum. Europe was up 37 percent as heat pump demand remained robust and demand for professional tools surged. Asia, Middle East & Africa was up 25 percent driven by cold chain and heating technologies. China grew by 15 percent.

Segment EBIT margin increased 220 basis points to 21.3 percent as leverage and cost reduction actions were somewhat offset by price-cost headwinds. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 170 basis points to 21.7 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter totaled $7 million.

2021 Updated Outlook

Despite ongoing pandemic challenges with the COVID delta variant, we expect overall continued improvement in industrial and commercial demand over the remainder of 2021. We also expect the operational, supply chain, and materials inflation environment to remain challenging through the remainder of the fiscal year.

The following table summarizes the updated 2021 guidance framework:

2021 Guidance Net Sales Growth 9% - 10% Operating Cash Flow $3.6B Automation Solutions 5% - 6% Capital Spend $600M Commercial & Residential Solutions 17% - 18% Free Cash Flow $3.0B Dividend $1.2B Underlying Sales Growth 5% - 6% Share Repurchase $500M Automation Solutions flat - 1% Commercial & Residential Solutions 15% - 16% Tax Rate 22% Restructuring Actions $200M Pretax Margin 16% Adjusted EBIT 18% Adjusted EBITDA 23% GAAP EPS $3.79 +/- $.01 Adjusted EPS $4.07 +/- $.01

Note 1: All figures are approximate

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended June 30 Percent 2020 2021 Change Net sales $3,914 $4,697 20 % Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 2,296 2,715 SG&A expenses 934 1,073 Other deductions, net 181 88 Interest expense, net 45 37 Earnings before income taxes 458 784 71 % Income taxes 51 151 Net earnings 407 633 Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries 8 6 Net earnings common stockholders $399 $627 57 % Diluted avg. shares outstanding 600.0 602.1 Diluted earnings per share common share $0.67 $1.04 55 % Quarter Ended June 30 2020 2021 Other deductions, net Amortization of intangibles $60 $71 Restructuring costs 88 28 Other 33 (11 ) Total $181 $88

Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended June 30 Percent 2020 2021 Change Net sales $12,227 $13,289 9 % Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 7,100 7,722 SG&A expenses 3,040 3,125 Other deductions, net 401 243 Interest expense, net 116 115 Earnings before income taxes 1,570 2,084 33 % Income taxes 310 431 Net earnings 1,260 1,653 Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries 18 20 Net earnings common stockholders $1,242 $1,633 31 % Diluted avg. shares outstanding 608.4 602.3 Diluted earnings per share common share $2.04 $2.71 33 % Nine Months Ended June 30 2020 2021 Other deductions, net Amortization of intangibles $178 $223 Restructuring costs 216 111 Special advisory fees 13 — Other (6 ) (91 ) Total $401 $243

Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended June 30 2020 2021 Assets Cash and equivalents $3,315 $2,860 Receivables, net 2,802 2,754 Inventories 1,928 2,114 Other current assets 761 1,038 Total current assets 8,806 8,766 Property, plant & equipment, net 3,688 3,664 Goodwill 6,734 7,777 Other intangible assets 2,468 2,993 Other 1,186 1,284 Total assets $22,882 $24,484 Liabilities and equity Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $1,160 $1,478 Accounts payable 1,715 1,966 Accrued expenses 2,910 3,226 Total current liabilities 5,785 6,670 Long-term debt 6,326 5,835 Other liabilities 2,324 2,640 Total equity 8,447 9,339 Total liabilities and equity $22,882 $24,484

Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended June 30 2020 2021 Operating activities Net earnings $1,260 $1,653 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 631 720 Stock compensation 69 191 Pension expense 50 23 Changes in operating working capital (86 ) 246 Other, net (70 ) (113 ) Cash provided by operating activities 1,854 2,720 Investing activities Capital expenditures (329 ) (350 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired (114 ) (1,611 ) Other, net (65 ) 53 Cash used in investing activities (508 ) (1,908 ) Financing activities Net increase in short-term borrowings 269 31 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months 546 71 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months (340 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt 1,488 — Payments of long-term debt (502 ) (305 ) Dividends paid (910 ) (909 ) Purchases of common stock (942 ) (268 ) Other, net 28 89 Cash used in financing activities (363 ) (1,291 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (27 ) 24 Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents 956 (455 ) Beginning cash and equivalents 1,494 3,315 Ending cash and equivalents $2,450 $2,860

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended June 30 2020 2021 Sales Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $709 $781 Valves, Actuators & Regulators 842 880 Industrial Solutions 469 593 Systems & Software 569 693 Automation Solutions 2,589 2,947 Climate Technologies 970 1,268 Tools & Home Products 357 489 Commercial & Residential Solutions 1,327 1,757 Eliminations (2 ) (7 ) Net sales $3,914 $4,697 Earnings Automation Solutions $311 $521 Climate Technologies 195 274 Tools & Home Products 58 101 Commercial & Residential Solutions 253 375 Stock compensation (51 ) (66 ) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 12 24 Corporate and other (22 ) (33 ) Interest expense, net (45 ) (37 ) Earnings before income taxes $458 $784 Restructuring costs Automation Solutions $76 $18 Climate Technologies 5 4 Tools & Home Products 4 2 Commercial & Residential Solutions 9 6 Corporate 3 4 Total $88 $28 The table above does not include $6 and $4 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation and Amortization Automation Solutions $137 $152 Climate Technologies 44 48 Tools & Home Products 20 20 Commercial & Residential Solutions 64 68 Corporate and other 8 17 Total $209 $237

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended June 30 2020 2021 Sales Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $2,280 $2,211 Valves, Actuators & Regulators 2,609 2,522 Industrial Solutions 1,470 1,656 Systems & Software 1,791 2,043 Automation Solutions 8,150 8,432 Climate Technologies 2,869 3,459 Tools & Home Products 1,219 1,419 Commercial & Residential Solutions 4,088 4,878 Eliminations (11 ) (21 ) Net sales $12,227 $13,289 Earnings Automation Solutions $1,012 $1,353 Climate Technologies 563 731 Tools & Home Products 233 311 Commercial & Residential Solutions 796 1,042 Stock compensation (69 ) (191 ) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 37 71 Corporate and other (90 ) (76 ) Interest expense, net (116 ) (115 ) Earnings before income taxes $1,570 $2,084 Restructuring costs Automation Solutions $182 $94 Climate Technologies 14 8 Tools & Home Products 12 4 Commercial & Residential Solutions 26 12 Corporate 8 5 Total $216 $111 The table above does not include $15 and $11 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation and Amortization $414 $464 Automation Solutions Climate Technologies 133 144 Tools & Home Products 58 59 Commercial & Residential Solutions 191 203 Corporate and other 26 53 Total $631 $720

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 7 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures (denoted by *) with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts): Q3 2021 Underlying Sales Change Auto Solns Comm & Res Solns Emerson Reported (GAAP) 14 % 32 % 20 % (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (4 )% (3 )% (4 )% Acquisitions / Divestitures (2 )% — % (1 )% Underlying* 8 % 29 % 15 % FY 2021E Underlying Sales Change Auto Solns Comm & Res Solns Emerson Reported (GAAP) 5% - 6 % 17% - 18 % 9% - 10 % (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (3 )% (2 )% (3 )% Acquisitions / Divestitures (2 )% - % (1 )% Underlying* flat - 1 % 15% - 16 % 5% - 6 % Q3 Earnings Per Share Q3 FY20 Q3 FY21 Change Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.67 $ 1.04 55 % Restructuring 0.13 0.04 (20 )% OSI purchase accounting items — 0.01 1 % Adjusted earnings per share* $ 0.80 $ 1.09 36 % Earnings Per Share FY2021E Earnings per share (GAAP) $3.78 - $3.80 Restructuring 0.24 OSI purchase accounting items & fees 0.07 Equity investment gain (0.03 ) Adjusted earnings per share* $4.06 - $4.08 EBIT and EBITDA Margin Q3 FY20 Q3 FY21 Change FY21E Pretax margin (GAAP) 11.7 % 16.7 % 500 bps 16 % Interest expense, net 1.2 % 0.8 % (40) bps 1 % Earnings before interest and taxes margin* 12.9 % 17.5 % 460 bps 17 % Restructuring 2.4 % 0.7 % (170) bps 1 % OSI purchase accounting items - % 0.2 % 20 bps - % Equity investment gain - % - % - bps - % Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin* 15.3 % 18.4 % 310 bps 18 % Depreciation and amortization expense 5 % Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin* 23 % Automation Solutions Segment EBIT Margin Q3 FY20 Q3 FY21 Change Automation Solutions Segment EBIT margin (GAAP) 12.0 % 17.7 % 570 bps Restructuring and related charges impact 3.1 % 0.6 % (250) bps Automation Solutions Adjusted Segment EBIT margin* 15.1 % 18.3 % 320 bps Commercial & Residential EBIT Margin Q3 FY20 Q3 FY21 Change Commercial & Residential EBIT margin (GAAP) 19.1 % 21.3 % 220 bps Restructuring and related charges impact 0.9 % 0.4 % (50) bps Commercial & Residential Adjusted EBIT margin* 20.0 % 21.7 % 170 bps Q3 Cash Flow Q3 FY20 Q3 FY21 Change Operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 842 $ 1,105 31 % Capital expenditures (104 ) (128 ) 1 % Free cash flow* $ 738 $ 977 32 % YTD Cash Flow Q3 YTD FY20 Q3 YTD FY21 % Change Operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 1,854 $ 2,720 47 % Capital expenditures (329 ) (350 ) 8 % Free cash flow* $ 1,525 $ 2,370 55 % FY 2021E Cash Flow FY 2021E Operating cash flow (GAAP) $3.6B Capital expenditures (600 ) Free cash flow* $3.0B Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion Q3 FY21 Operating cash flow to net earnings (GAAP) 174 % Capital expenditures (20 )% Free cash flow to net earnings* 154 % Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation. Note 2: All fiscal year 2021E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

