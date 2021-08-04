checkAd

NICE Transforms Digital Customer Experience with Launch of CXone SmartAssist the Industry’s Most Advanced Conversational AI Solution, Powered by Amelia

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE)today announced the launch of CXone SmartAssist powered by Amelia, the industry’s leading Conversational AI solution for customer service, to improve conversations across the customer experience (CX) journey. Pairing NICE CXone’s advanced analytical capabilities, and extensive data and knowledge, with Amelia’s Conversational AI technology will allow organizations to build and deploy smarter, more effective intelligent self-service, with full flexibility, scalability and rapid innovations.

Fueled by NICE Enlighten AI and the advanced digital capabilities of CXone, with built-in advanced Conversational AI, CXone SmartAssist can solve customers’ requests without the need for human support, facilitating faster resolutions and learning with every interaction for even deeper connections the next time. Additionally, the solution will assist users in designing their own custom-made intelligent virtual assistants for unique use cases that can offer suggestions and guidance through an interactive interface. Armed with all the necessary data with NICE Enlighten AI – the industry’s first and only purpose-built AI that’s pretrained to understand the intricacies of customer engagement — this advanced, no-code AI solution takes out the guesswork of creating virtual assistants that enhance customer experiences.

“Consumers are increasingly engaging in digital conversations and prefer brands that provide 24/7 support in the way they prefer, and they have quickly come to expect an effortless experience in their moment of need,” said Paul Jarman, CEO NICE CXone. “AI-powered technologies enable these customer-controlled experiences through the rapid delivery of personalized services and end-to-end care. The out-of-the-box machine learning-imbued intelligence powered by Amelia will help organizations digitally transform through automation and cognitive technology to lower costs, improve productivity and grow their business.”

“Human-machine collaboration adds significant value for businesses, employees and customers alike,” said Scott Kohn, Chief Channel Officer, Amelia. “Conversational and self-learning AI like CXone SmartAssist, powered by Amelia, is a significant differentiator for any business, delivering the best elements of human interactions to everyday user experiences. Add to that the enormous interactions data pool supplied by NICE’s CXone and Enlighten AI, and you’ve got a very sophisticated and unique digital employee that is capable of recalling a volume of business logic that’s needed to really understand how your customers interact with your business.”

