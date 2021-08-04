Crown Crafts, Inc. to Announce Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter

GONZALES, La., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Operating Officer and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on that day to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.



Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504. Please ask to be joined into the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.