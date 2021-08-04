checkAd

100+ Global Enterprises Take Advantage of Infosys Living Labs to Accelerate their Digital Innovation Agenda

Infosys Living Labs is delivering digital innovation as-a-service to help them meet next normal consumer expectations

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that Infosys Living Labs is driving the digital innovation agenda for over 100 global enterprises. With Infosys Living Labs, businesses can leverage on-demand multi-tiered digital infrastructure, comprising technology, processes, people, and an innovation ecosystem. The flexibility to consume these capabilities as modular services on tap, over ramping up and down the same capabilities in-house, is compelling for enterprises.

"Posti has embarked on a transformation journey and Infosys Living Labs, with its capabilities in innovation, has been instrumental in helping us accelerate this journey," said, Turkka Kuusisto, President and CEO, Posti Group Oyj.

Infosys Living Labs is helping enterprises adapt to new priorities and market trends, also enabling them to accelerate their response to these shifts with strategic innovations. This is proving to be a critical business capability for businesses to drive recovery and growth in the next normal. Infosys Living Labs delivers on the promise of:

Speed: Enterprises are creating the right conditions for rapid experimentation and response to market needs by collaborating with Infosys. Through Infosys Living Labs, they are kickstarting agile innovation cycles that start with instituting listening posts for trendspotting. They are also harvesting ready-to-scale innovations from the Infosys innovation ecosystem of startup and academia partners. Infosys Living Labs' sandboxes and incubation facilities also include shared maker spaces in Infosys global digital centers to accelerate the innovation process. A good example is how Infosys Living Labs helped an American investment firm spot changing consumer trends in their business and build gamified visualizations of retirement savings benefits for their customers in our digital center. This human experience delivered much-needed upticks in sales for them during the pandemic.

