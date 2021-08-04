The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance

checkAd

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and community-based programs, reported today its financial results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2021 and increased its financial guidance for the full-year 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues of $565.4 million
  • Net Income Attributable to GEO of $42.0 million
  • Adjusted Net Income of $50.8 million
  • Normalized FFO of $0.58 per diluted share
  • AFFO of $0.70 per diluted share

We reported second quarter 2021 net income attributable to GEO of $42.0 million compared to $36.7 million for the second quarter 2020. We reported total revenues for the second quarter 2021 of $565.4 million compared to $587.8 million for the second quarter 2020. Second quarter 2021 results reflect $7.5 million in one-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax, a $3.0 million loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, a $1.7 million gain on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, and $0.1 million in the tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to GEO. Excluding these items, we reported second quarter 2021 Adjusted Net Income of $50.8 million compared to $43.1 million for the second quarter 2020.

We reported second quarter 2021 Normalized Funds From Operations (“Normalized FFO”) of $69.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $61.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020. We reported second quarter 2021 Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) of $84.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $78.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020.

Our better-than-expected financial performance during the second quarter 2021 was driven by continued favorable cost trends; higher occupancies at our facilities for the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and increased revenue and earnings from our electronic monitoring segment.

George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, said, “We are pleased with our strong second quarter results and our increased financial guidance for the full year. We believe our robust financial performance is representative of the strength of our diversified business segments. We recognize that there have been concerns regarding our future access to financing, and we believe that our continued focus on debt reduction, the ongoing review of potential asset sales, and the evaluation of our corporate tax structure are all prudent steps as we work towards addressing these concerns.”

First Six Months 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues of $1.14 billion
  • Net Income Attributable to GEO of $92.5 million
  • Adjusted Net Income of $84.9 million
  • Normalized FFO of $1.02 per diluted share
  • AFFO of $1.30 per diluted share

For the first six months of 2021, we reported net income attributable to GEO of $92.5 million compared to $61.9 million for the first six months of 2020. We reported total revenues for the first six months of 2021 of $1.14 billion compared to $1.19 billion for the first six months of 2020. Results for the first six months of 2021 reflect $7.5 million in one-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax, a $10.4 million gain on real estate assets, pre-tax, and a $4.7 million gain on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax. Excluding these items, we reported Adjusted Net Income of $84.9 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $72.0 million for the first six months of 2020.

For the first six months of 2021, we reported Normalized FFO of $122.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $108.7 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, we reported AFFO of $156.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $145.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

Updated 2021 Financial Guidance

  • FY21 Net Income Attributable to GEO of $167.5-$174.5 Million
  • FY21 Adjusted EBITDAre of $441.5-$448.5 Million
  • FY21 AFFO of $2.51-$2.57 per diluted share

We have increased our financial guidance for the full year 2021 and have issued our financial guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2021. For the full year 2021, we expect Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $167.5 million to $174.5 million on annual revenues of approximately $2.23 billion. We expect full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDAre to be in a range of approximately $441.5 million to $448.5 million. We expect full year 2021 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share to be in a range of $1.34 to $1.40 and full year 2021 AFFO per diluted share to be in a range of $2.51 to $2.57.

For the third quarter 2021, we expect Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $39 million to $42 million on quarterly revenues of $548 million to $553 million. We expect third quarter 2021 AFFO to be in a range of $0.62 to $0.64 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter 2021, we expect Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $36 million to $40 million on quarterly revenues of $538 million to $543 million. We expect fourth quarter 2021 AFFO to be in a range of $0.59 to $0.63 per diluted share.

Our guidance reflects our previously announced expectation that our contracts with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Big Spring Correctional Facility and Flightline Correctional Facility in Texas will not be renewed when the current contract option periods expire on November 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At the end of the second quarter 2021, we had approximately $483 million in cash on hand, resulting from the previously announced drawdown of our Revolving Credit Facility. Our decision to draw on our Revolving Credit Facility was a conservative precautionary step to preserve liquidity, maintain financial flexibility, and obtain additional funds for general corporate purposes.

During the first six months of 2021, we reduced our net recourse debt by approximately $105 million, which represents substantial progress toward our previously articulated objective of reducing net recourse debt by $125 million to $150 million in 2021. Based on our progress to date and our better-than-expected earnings and cash flows, we have increased our target for net debt reductions in 2021 to no less than $150 million to $175 million.

During the first six months of 2021, we also completed the sale of three real estate assets in our Reentry Services, Community-Based segment, totaling approximately 700 beds. Additionally, on July 1, 2021, we completed the sale of certain non-real estate assets in our Youth services segment. On a combined basis, these sales generated net proceeds of approximately $27 million. We are evaluating the potential sale of additional company-owned assets.

COVID-19 Information

As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted communities across the United States and around the world, our employees and facilities have also been impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and all those in our care has always been our number one priority.

During the pandemic, we have implemented mitigation initiatives to address the risks of COVID-19, consistent with the guidance issued for correctional and detention facilities by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”). We will continue to evaluate and refine the steps we have taken as appropriate and necessary based on updated guidance by the CDC and best practices. We are grateful for our frontline employees who continue to make daily sacrifices to care for all those in our facilities. Information on the COVID-19 mitigation initiatives implemented by GEO can be found at www.geogroup.com/COVID19.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for today at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss our second quarter 2021 financial results as well as our outlook. The call-in number for the U.S. is 1-877-250-1553 and the international call-in number is 1-412-542-4145. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Webcasts section under the News, Events and Reports tab of GEO’s investor relations webpage at investors.geogroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 18, 2021 at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The participant passcode for the telephonic replay is 10159108.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 114 facilities totaling approximately 90,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 20,000 professionals.

Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Information

GEO has made available Supplemental Information which contains reconciliation tables of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Net Operating Income, Net Income to EBITDAre (EBITDA for real estate) and Adjusted EBITDAre (Adjusted EBITDA for real estate), and Net Income Attributable to GEO to FFO, Normalized FFO and Adjusted FFO, along with supplemental financial and operational information on GEO’s business and other important operating metrics, and in this press release, Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income. The reconciliation tables are also presented herein. Please see the section below titled “Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure - Important Information on GEO’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information on how GEO defines these supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. GEO’s Reconciliation Tables can be found herein and in GEO’s Supplemental Information available on GEO’s investor webpage at investors.geogroup.com.

Note to Reconciliation Tables and Supplemental Disclosure –
Important Information on GEO’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Income, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds from Operations, Normalized Funds from Operations, Adjusted Funds from Operations, and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures. GEO has presented herein certain forward-looking statements about GEO's future financial performance that include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDAre, Net Operating Income, FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO. The determination of the amounts that are included or excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period.

While we have provided a high level reconciliation for the guidance ranges for full year 2021, we are unable to present a more detailed quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures. The quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures will be provided for completed annual and quarterly periods, as applicable, calculated in a consistent manner with the quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures previously reported for completed annual and quarterly periods.

Net Operating Income is defined as revenues less operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expenses, real estate related operating lease expense, and start-up expenses, pre-tax. Net Operating Income is calculated as net income adjusted by subtracting equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision, and by adding income tax provision, interest expense, net of interest income, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expenses, real estate related operating lease expense, gain on real estate assets, pre-tax, and start-up expenses, pre-tax.

EBITDAre (EBITDA for real estate) is defined as net income adjusted by adding provisions for income tax, interest expense, net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and gain on real estate assets, pre-tax. Adjusted EBITDAre (Adjusted EBITDA for real estate) is defined as EBITDAre adjusted for net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, stock-based compensation expenses, pre-tax, and certain other adjustments as defined from time to time, including for the periods presented start-up expenses, pre-tax, one-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax, COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax, close-out expenses, pre-tax, and other non-cash revenue and expense, pre-tax.

Given the nature of our business as a real estate owner and operator, we believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as measures of our operational performance because they provide an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We believe that by removing the impact of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) and excluding certain non-cash charges, amounts spent on interest and taxes, and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre provide our investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, per diem rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income attributable to GEO. The adjustments we make to derive the non-GAAP measures of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in income from continuing operations and which we do not consider to be the fundamental attributes or primary drivers of our business plan and they do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre provide disclosure on the same basis as that used by our management and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of our historical operating performance and our business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes.

Funds From Operations, or FFO, is defined in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income/loss attributable to common shareholders (computed in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from the cumulative effects of accounting changes, extraordinary items and sales of properties, and including adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Normalized Funds from Operations, or Normalized FFO, is defined as FFO adjusted for certain items which by their nature are not comparable from period to period or that tend to obscure GEO’s actual operating performance, including for the periods presented gain on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, start-up expenses, pre-tax, one-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax, COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax, close-out expenses, pre-tax, and tax effect of adjustments to FFO. Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO, is defined as Normalized FFO adjusted by adding non-cash expenses such as non-real estate related depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, discount and/or premium and other non-cash interest, and by subtracting recurring consolidated maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash revenue and expenses.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income Attributable to GEO adjusted for certain items which by their nature are not comparable from period to period or that tend to obscure GEO’s actual operating performance, including for the periods presented gain/loss on real estate assets, pre-tax, gain on the extinguishment of debt, pre-tax, start-up expenses, pre-tax, one-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax, COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax, close-out expenses, pre-tax, and tax effect of adjustments to Net Income Attributable to GEO.

Because of the unique design, structure and use of our GEO Secure Services and GEO Care facilities, we believe that assessing the performance of our secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful and meaningful to investors. Although NAREIT has published its definition of FFO, companies often modify this definition as they seek to provide financial measures that meaningfully reflect their distinctive operations. We have modified FFO to derive Normalized FFO and AFFO that meaningfully reflect our operations. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability. The adjustments we make to derive the non-GAAP measures of Normalized FFO and AFFO exclude items which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income attributable to GEO but have no impact on our cash flows, or we do not consider them to be fundamental attributes or the primary drivers of our business plan and they do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that do not reflect a necessary component of our operational performance on the basis discussed above, even though such items may require cash settlement.

Because FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization unique to real estate as well as non-operational items and certain other charges that are highly variable from year to year, they provide our investors with performance measures that reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, per diem rates, operating costs and interest costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from Net Income Attributable to GEO. We believe the presentation of FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO provide useful information to investors as they provide an indication of our ability to fund capital expenditures and expand our business. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO provide disclosure on the same basis as that used by our management and provide consistency in our financial reporting, facilitate internal and external comparisons of our historical operating performance and our business units and provide continuity to investors for comparability purposes. Additionally, FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO are widely recognized measures in our industry as a real estate investment trust.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future performance of GEO that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including statements regarding GEO’s financial guidance for the full-year, third quarter, and fourth quarter of 2021. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) GEO’s ability to meet its financial guidance for 2021 given the various risks to which its business is exposed; (2) GEO’s ability to deleverage and repay, refinance or otherwise address its debt maturities in an amount or on the timeline it expects, or at all; (3) changes in federal and state government policy, orders, directives, legislation and regulations that affect public-private partnerships with respect to secure, correctional and detention facilities, processing centers and reentry centers, including the timing and scope of implementation of President Biden's Executive Order directing the U.S. Attorney General not to renew the U.S. Department of Justice contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities; (4) changes in federal immigration policy; (5) public and political opposition to the use of public-private partnerships with respect to secure correctional and detention facilities, processing centers and reentry centers; (6) the magnitude, severity, and duration of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, its impact on GEO, GEO's ability to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, and the efficacy and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines; (7) GEO’s ability to sustain or improve company-wide occupancy rates at its facilities in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and policy and contract announcements impacting GEO’s federal facilities in the United States; (8) fluctuations in our operating results, including as a result of contract terminations, contract renegotiations, changes in occupancy levels and increases in our operating costs; (9) general economic and market conditions, including changes to governmental budgets and its impact on new contract terms, contract renewals, renegotiations, per diem rates, fixed payment provisions, and occupancy levels; (10) GEO’s ability to timely open facilities as planned, profitably manage such facilities and successfully integrate such facilities into GEO’s operations without substantial costs; (11) GEO’s ability to win management contracts for which it has submitted proposals and to retain existing management contracts; (12) risks associated with GEO’s ability to control operating costs associated with contract start-ups; (13) GEO’s ability to successfully pursue growth and continue to create shareholder value; (14) GEO’s ability to obtain financing or access the capital markets in the future on acceptable terms or at all; (15) other factors contained in GEO’s Securities and Exchange Commission periodic filings, including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports.

Second quarter and first six months of 2021 financial tables to follow:

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets*
 (Unaudited)

As of As of
June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
(unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS
 
Cash and cash equivalents $

483,048

$

283,524

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

29,892

26,740

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts

313,831

362,668

Contract receivable, current portion

6,420

6,283

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

35,449

32,108

Total current assets $

868,640

$

711,323

 
Restricted Cash and Investments

45,465

37,338

Property and Equipment, Net

2,074,350

2,122,195

Contract Receivable

382,829

396,647

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net

120,208

124,727

Assets Held for Sale

28,197

9,108

Deferred Income Tax Assets

36,604

36,604

Intangible Assets, Net (including goodwill)

932,753

942,997

Other Non-Current Assets

74,563

79,187

 
Total Assets $

4,563,609

$

4,460,126

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Accounts payable $

75,329

$

85,861

Accrued payroll and related taxes

65,298

67,797

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

189,770

202,378

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

28,095

29,080

Current portion of finance lease obligations, long-term debt, and non-recourse debt

27,240

26,180

Total current liabilities $

385,732

$

411,296

 
Deferred Income Tax Liabilities

30,726

30,726

Other Non-Current Liabilities

117,273

115,555

Operating Lease Liabilities

98,474

101,375

Finance Lease Liabilities

2,614

2,988

Long-Term Debt

2,632,332

2,561,881

Non-Recourse Debt

311,390

324,223

Total Shareholders' Equity

985,068

912,082

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $

4,563,609

$

4,460,126

 
* all figures in '000s

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations*
 (Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
 
Revenues $

565,419

$

587,829

$

1,141,796

$

1,192,846

Operating expenses

405,009

444,035

833,160

905,781

Depreciation and amortization

33,306

33,434

67,423

66,761

General and administrative expenses

54,688

45,543

103,167

99,325

 
Operating income

72,416

64,817

138,046

120,979

 
Interest income

5,985

5,248

12,187

10,686

Interest expense

(32,053)

(30,610)

(63,897)

(64,790)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

1,654

-

4,693

1,563

Gain/(Loss) on dispositions of real estate

(2,950)

(1,304)

10,379

(880)

 
Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates

45,052

38,151

101,408

67,558

 
Provision for income taxes

5,063

4,196

12,999

10,742

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision

1,942

2,699

4,007

4,959

 
Net income

41,931

36,654

92,416

61,775

 
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

28

66

88

126

 
Net income attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. $

41,959

$

36,720

$

92,504

$

61,901

 
 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic

120,426

119,810

120,225

119,602

Diluted

120,470

119,964

120,431

119,937

 
Net income per Common Share Attributable to The GEO Group, Inc. **:
 
Basic:
Net income per share — basic $

0.29

$

0.31

$

0.71

$

0.52

 
Diluted:
Net income per share — diluted $

0.29

$

0.31

$

0.70

$

0.52

 
Regular Dividends Declared per Common Share $

-

$

0.48

$

0.25

$

0.96

 
* All figures in '000s, except per share data
** Diluted earnings per share attributable to GEO available to common stockholders was calculated and presented in GEO’s unaudited financial statements under the two-class method for the
six months ended June 30, 2021 due to the issuance of GEO’s 6.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2026 as the exchangeable senior notes are considered to be participating securities.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Adjusted Net Income
 (In thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

 
Net Income attributable to GEO

$

41,959

 

$

36,720

 

$

92,504

 

$

61,901

 

 
Add:
(Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax

 

2,950

 

 

1,304

 

 

(10,379

)

 

880

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax

 

(1,654

)

 

-

 

 

(4,693

)

 

(1,563

)

Start-up expenses, pre-tax

 

-

 

 

553

 

 

-

 

 

2,506

 

One-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax

 

7,459

 

 

-

 

 

7,459

 

 

-

 

COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax

 

-

 

 

3,877

 

 

-

 

 

4,769

 

Close-out expenses, pre-tax

 

-

 

 

2,284

 

 

-

 

 

4,220

 

Tax effect of adjustments to Net Income attributable to GEO

 

105

 

 

(1,599

)

 

13

 

 

(762

)

 
Adjusted Net Income

$

50,819

 

$

43,139

 

$

84,904

 

$

71,951

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

 

120,470

 

 

119,964

 

 

120,431

 

 

119,937

 

 
Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share *

$

0.42

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.71

 

$

0.60

 

 
 

* In accordance with GAAP, diluted earnings per share attributable to GEO available to common stockholders is calculated under the if-converted method or the two-class method, whichever calculation results in the lowest diluted earnings per share amount, which may be lower than Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO*
 (Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
 
Net Income attributable to GEO $

41,959

$

36,720

$

92,504

$

61,901

Add (Subtract):
Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization

18,846

18,384

37,818

36,780

(Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax

2,950

1,304

(10,379)

880

 
Equals: NAREIT defined FFO $

63,755

$

56,408

$

119,943

$

99,561

 
Add (Subtract):
 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, pre-tax

(1,654)

-

(4,693)

(1,563)

Start-up expenses, pre-tax

-

553

-

2,506

One-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax

7,459

-

7,459

-

COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax

-

3,877

-

4,769

Close-out expenses, pre-tax

-

2,284

-

4,220

Tax effect of adjustments to funds from operations **

105

(1,599)

13

(762)

 
Equals: FFO, normalized $

69,665

$

61,523

$

122,722

$

108,731

 
Add (Subtract):
Non-Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

14,460

15,050

29,605

29,981

Consolidated Maintenance Capital Expenditures

(4,572)

(4,139)

(8,511)

(11,166)

Stock Based Compensation Expenses

4,023

4,706

11,426

14,474

Other non-cash revenue & expenses

(1,102)

-

(2,204)

-

Amortization of debt issuance costs, discount and/or premium and other non-cash interest

1,903

1,708

3,586

3,378

 
 
Equals: AFFO $

84,377

$

78,848

$

156,624

$

145,398

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

120,470

119,964

120,431

119,937

 
FFO/AFFO per Share - Diluted
 
Normalized FFO Per Diluted Share $

0.58

$

0.51

$

1.02

$

0.91

 
AFFO Per Diluted Share $

0.70

$

0.66

$

1.30

$

1.21

 
 
Regular Common Stock Dividends per common share $

-

$

0.48

$

0.25

$

0.96

 
* all figures in '000s, except per share data
** tax adjustments related to gain/loss on real estate assets, Gain on extinguishment of debt, Start-up expenses, One-time employee restructuring expenses, COVID-19 expenses, and Close-out expenses.
 

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to GEO to Net Operating Income, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre*
 (Unaudited)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net Income attributable to GEO $

41,959

$

36,720

$

92,504

$

61,901

Less
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

28

66

88

126

 
Net Income $

41,931

$

36,654

$

92,416

$

61,775

 
Add (Subtract):
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of income tax provision

(1,942)

(2,699)

(4,007)

(4,959)

Income tax provision

5,063

4,196

12,999

10,742

Interest expense, net of interest income

26,068

25,362

51,710

54,104

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(1,654)

-

(4,693)

(1,563)

Depreciation and amortization

33,306

33,434

67,423

66,761

General and administrative expenses

54,688

45,543

103,167

99,325

Net Operating Income, net of operating lease obligations $

157,460

$

142,490

$

319,015

$

286,185

 
Add:
Operating lease expense, real estate

4,240

4,792

8,325

9,744

(Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax

2,950

1,304

(10,379)

880

Start-up expenses, pre-tax

-

553

-

2,506

Net Operating Income (NOI) $

164,650

$

149,139

$

316,961

$

299,315

 
Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net Income $

41,931

$

36,654

$

92,416

$

61,775

Add (Subtract):
Income tax provision **

5,354

4,681

13,630

11,670

Interest expense, net of interest income ***

24,414

25,362

47,017

52,541

Depreciation and amortization

33,306

33,434

67,423

66,761

(Gain)/Loss on real estate assets, pre-tax

2,950

1,304

(10,379)

880

EBITDAre $

107,955

$

101,435

$

210,107

$

193,627

Add (Subtract):
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

28

66

88

126

Stock based compensation expenses, pre-tax

4,023

4,706

11,426

14,474

Start-up expenses, pre-tax

-

553

-

2,506

One-time employee restructuring expenses, pre-tax

7,459

-

7,459

-

COVID-19 expenses, pre-tax

-

3,877

-

4,769

Close-out expenses, pre-tax

-

2,284

-

4,220

Other non-cash revenue & expenses, pre-tax

(1,102)

-

(2,204)

-

Adjusted EBITDAre $

118,363

$

112,921

$

226,876

$

219,722

 
* all figures in '000s
** including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates
*** includes (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt

2021 Outlook/Reconciliation
 (In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

FY 2021
 
Net Income Attributable to GEO

$

167,500

 

to

$

174,500

 

Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization

 

76,000

 

 

76,000

 

Gain/Loss on Real Estate

 

(10,000

)

 

(10,000

)

Funds from Operations (FFO)

$

233,500

 

to

$

240,500

 

 
(Gain)/Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

 

(5,000

)

 

(5,000

)

Non-recurring Expenses

 

10,000

 

 

10,000

 

Normalized Funds from Operations

$

238,500

 

to

$

245,500

 

 
Non-Real Estate Related Depreciation and Amortization

 

60,000

 

 

60,000

 

Consolidated Maintenance Capex

 

(17,000

)

 

(17,000

)

Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation

 

19,000

 

 

19,000

 

Non-Cash Interest Expense

 

7,500

 

 

7,500

 

Other Non-Cash Revenue & Expenses

 

(4,000

)

 

(4,000

)

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

$

304,000

 

to

$

311,000

 

 
Net Interest Expense

 

103,000

 

 

103,000

 

Non-Cash Interest Expense

 

(7,500

)

 

(7,500

)

Consolidated Maintenance Capex

 

17,000

 

 

17,000

 

Income Taxes (including income tax provision on equity in earnings of affiliates)

 

25,000

 

 

25,000

 

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

441,500

 

to

$

448,500

 

 
G&A Expenses

 

193,000

 

 

193,000

 

Non-recurring Expenses

 

(10,000

)

 

(10,000

)

Non-Cash Stock Based Compensation

 

(19,000

)

 

(19,000

)

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

 

(8,000

)

 

(8,000

)

Real Estate Related Operating Lease Expense

 

19,000

 

 

19,000

 

Net Operating Income

$

616,500

 

to

$

623,500

 

 
Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share *

$

1.34

 

$

1.40

 

AFFO Per Diluted Share

$

2.51

 

to

$

2.57

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted

 

121,000

 

to

 

121,000

 

* In accordance with GAAP, diluted earnings per share attributable to GEO available to common stockholders is calculated under the if-converted method or the two-class method, whichever calculation results in the lowest diluted earnings per share amount, which may be lower than Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share.

