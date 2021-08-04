Killi Ltd. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Killi Ltd. (TSXV:MYID) (OTCQB:MYIDF) ("Killi"), a business-to-business supplier of compliant consumer data, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on …

"Changes to the Apple and Google ecosystems are having a dramatic impact on the amount of data supply in the global market," said Neil Sweeney, Founder, and CEO of Killi. "These changes are forcing any company with a dependency on data to look for new data partners that can offset their exposure to these technology players while adhering to the ever changing privacy landscape. Having built our infrastructure and scale over the past year we are beginning to see the fruits of this labour with several Fortune 100 brands validating Killi data and using it to replace other data companies. I look forward to sharing our latest updates with investors at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Killi Ltd. (TSXV:MYID) (OTCQB:MYIDF) ("Killi"), a business-to-business supplier of compliant consumer data, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:30pm EDT. Killi Founder and CEO Neil Sweeney will host the presentation and 1-on-1 investor meetings during the event.

To access Killi's SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 live presentation

Date: August 18, 2021

Time: 12:30pm Eastern Time / 9:30am Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42275

To book a 1-on-1 meeting with Killi

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Killi or watch Mr. Sweeney's presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

Killi Presentation Replay

If you can't attend Killi's live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency, and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a company driven by the evolution of consumer data and privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Killi allows consumers to access their data and opt-in or opt-out to share their data with brands in exchange for compensation from the use of their data, democratizing data for both consumer and brands. Killis offers first-party data that is global and compliant.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@killi.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

