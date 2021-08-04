Medaro Mining Appoints Dr. Julie Selway as Technical Advisor

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo, as Technical Advisor, effective immediately.

In the early 2000's, during the tantalum boom, Dr. Selway worked for the Ontario Geological Survey for three years. During that time, she travelled visited/worked on approximately 90% of the lithium pegmatites in the Province of Ontario, including the Superb Lake pegmatite in 2002 which was summarized in Ontario Open File Report 6195 (2006). Some additional notable localities that she worked on include the Case Lake, Georgia Lake, Seymour Lake, Crescent Lake and Separation Rapids pegmatite fields.

Dr. Selway completed her Ph.D. thesis on Tourmaline in Granitic Pegmatites in 1999 at the University of Manitoba. The thesis studied tourmaline in petalite-, lepidolite- and elbaite-subtype from 15 different localities, including Ontario, Manitoba, California, Sweden and Czech Republic. She has co-authored 23 scientific journal articles on pegmatites including a paper on pegmatite exploration techniques in 2005.

Hugh Maddin, Medaro's CEO, states, "We are very excited to have Dr. Selway join the team at Medaro Mining as a technical advisor and are looking forward to working with her on the Company's overall strategy and execution. Dr. Selway's extensive experience and knowledge will be of considerable benefit in advancing our property interests."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Hugh Maddin
Chief Executive Officer & Director

About the Company 
The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements 
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Dr. Selway's appointment and expected contributions to Medaro and its business plans are 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
info@medaromining.com
604-602-0001

SOURCE: Medaro Mining Corp. 



