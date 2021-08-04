Aztec - Kootenay JV Outlines New Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Geochemical Soil and Rock Anomalies on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Property in Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Kootenay Silver Inc. have outlined new gold-copper-molybdenum geochemical soil and rock anomalies on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Property in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Kootenay Silver Inc. have outlined new gold-copper-molybdenum geochemical soil and rock anomalies on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Property in Sonora, Mexico.

The 2021 Phase 1 surface exploration program was successful in expanding and increasing definition of the Estrella, Brazil and California Norte targets and discovering a new target, Estrella Norte (1.0 x 1.6 kms) in the northwestern portion of the project.