Aztec - Kootenay JV Outlines New Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Geochemical Soil and Rock Anomalies on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Property in Sonora, Mexico
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Kootenay Silver Inc. have outlined new gold-copper-molybdenum geochemical soil and rock anomalies on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Property in Sonora, Mexico.
The 2021 Phase 1 surface exploration program was successful in expanding and increasing definition of the Estrella, Brazil and California Norte targets and discovering a new target, Estrella Norte (1.0 x 1.6 kms) in the northwestern portion of the project.
2021 Phase 1 Exploration Program Highlights
- Rock chip sampling returned assays up to 21.3 grams per tonne (gpt) gold, with ten samples running over 1 gpt Au, with anomalous results of 20-250 ppb Au occurring proximal to the strongest rock gold values.
- Soil sampling returned assays up to 3.60 gpt Au, with anomalous results of 10-70 ppb Au occurring proximal to the strongest soil gold values.
The Aztec-Kootenay JV has approved a Phase 2, 22-hole, 5,000 m reverse circulation ("RC") drill program to commence in the 4th quarter, 2021 subject to available funds. Four main targets will be tested. The primary objectives of the 2021 exploration program are to better define the open pit, heap leach gold potential of the porphyry oxide cap at California, evaluate the potential for deeper copper-gold porphyry sulfide mineralization underlying the oxide cap, test for north and west extensions of the California mineralization at California North and Jasper, and assess the breccia potential of Purisima East.
- California - Aztec previously discovered extensive porphyry gold-copper mineralization (drill intercepts up to 0.77 gpt gold over 160m) here so the JV plans to drill 14 infill and step-out holes at a 50m spacing to expand and better define the area of mineralization, followed by two 500m deep holes to test the depth extent of the strong underlying IP chargeability anomaly
- California Norte - one hole will test a small part of the coincident IP chargeability/gold-copper-molybdenum anomaly
- Jasper - one hole will test the outcropping strong oxide copper mineralization and extensive copper-molybdenum soil anomaly
- Purisima East - four holes will test the high grade gold mineralization in the Glory Hole mine working and coincident IP chargeability and gold-copper-molybdenum anomaly within a breccia along the rim of a porphyry intrusion
View: Cervantes Proposed Phase 2 RC Drilling Plan
