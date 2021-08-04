checkAd

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Vegan Non-GMO Gluten Free Gummies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new Vegan, non-GMO Gluten Free Gummies!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new Vegan, non-GMO Gluten Free Gummies!

The product that CBD Life Sciences Inc. is working with is new edible gummies that are coming in a variety of flavors such as candy apple, blue raspberry, coconut, grape, lemonade + more! They will be coming in a 4oz jar with 20mg of the finest hemp extract. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We are using the highest quality ingredients to provide an award-winning vegan and gluten-free recipe that our clients are going to be absolutely in love with." Lisa Nelson also stated, "As we are constantly expanding our product line, we figured we should go with the healthier route for people with diabetes, gluten allergies, and vegans all around the world." "This will open up many doors and bring in more of a demographic for the company." In conclusion, the product will be live on the website in the upcoming weeks along with the shopping giant Amazon once everything is finalized.

While CBD edibles are as popular as ever throughout the United States, a large market has opened for colorful vegan gummies. Not only are the tasty CBD edibles we are going to sell are sweet and delicious, but they're also made with no animal products. The CBD Gummies vegan can help both your mind and body to manage stress. That means relaxation becomes easy and falling asleep for 8 hours at a time is a piece of cake. When you roll out of bed in the morning, you'll look and feel completely refreshed. Best of all, the vegan CBD gummies can be carried in one's pocket or purse. Vegan gummies do not contain any toxins that ensure long shelf life. They are also eco-friendly and use naturally available materials to grow the hemp plant organically for making the CBD gummies. While using CBD gummies, you must remember to use them as a daily supplement rather than a cure to treat any ailments. The advantages of CBD gummies far outweigh the side effects, which are mild and inconsequential.

