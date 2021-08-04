CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Vegan Non-GMO Gluten Free Gummies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new Vegan, non-GMO Gluten …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new Vegan, non-GMO Gluten Free Gummies!

The product that CBD Life Sciences Inc. is working with is new edible gummies that are coming in a variety of flavors such as candy apple, blue raspberry, coconut, grape, lemonade + more! They will be coming in a 4oz jar with 20mg of the finest hemp extract. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We are using the highest quality ingredients to provide an award-winning vegan and gluten-free recipe that our clients are going to be absolutely in love with." Lisa Nelson also stated, "As we are constantly expanding our product line, we figured we should go with the healthier route for people with diabetes, gluten allergies, and vegans all around the world." "This will open up many doors and bring in more of a demographic for the company." In conclusion, the product will be live on the website in the upcoming weeks along with the shopping giant Amazon once everything is finalized.