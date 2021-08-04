Anaconda Mining Initiates Exploration Programs at the Tilt Cove Gold Project in Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated various exploration programs at its 100% owned Tilt Cove Gold Project, located within …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated various exploration programs at its 100% owned Tilt Cove Gold Project, located within the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, approximately 45 kilometres by road from the Company's Pine Cove Mill and long-term tailings storage facility (Exhibit A). Anaconda has consolidated more than 11,000 hectares of prospective mineral lands covering 35 kilometres of high-potential strike length, including the Nugget Pond Horizon, a geological unit that hosted the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine.

The exploration programs, initially expected to cost $1.25 million, will include advancing the understanding of the high-grade gold intercepts from recent drilling at East Pond and the thick mineralized intercepts at Betts Cove, including systematic prospecting, geological mapping and structural analysis of priority targets throughout the area. This work will help direct an initial 4,000 metres of diamond drilling to test prospective targets, which will be increased opportunistically based on results. At the recently expanded property area known as Nippers Harbour, a program comprising stream sediment, till and soil geochemical studies as well as prospecting and geological mapping will be completed to define targets for follow-up drilling in this underexplored part of the greater Tilt Cove Project.