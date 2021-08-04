Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

COMPANY TO HOST AN INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2021 AT 8:00 AM EDTAnnounced inhaled program PRS-220 for the treatment of IPF and was selected to receive a Bavarian government grant of approximately $17 million to evaluate the …

"We had a very productive second quarter, having advanced and expanded our pipeline while ending with a cash balance exceeding $119 million, largely bolstered by additional non-dilutive funding. As we further validate the Anticalin platform for local applications, we are pleased to have closed a strategic partnership with Genentech in the areas of respiratory and ophthalmology, providing another opportunity to grow our respiratory franchise while exploring a novel application for Anticalin proteins via ocular delivery. We are also excited to have unveiled our proprietary inhaled respiratory program PRS-220 for IPF alongside a grant from the Bavarian government to evaluate the program for post-COVID pulmonary fibrosis. PRS-220 is expected to enter the clinic next year. Additionally, we have made significant progress in advancing our immuno-oncology pipeline. In the coming weeks, we expect to dose the first patient in the phase 2 trial of cinrebafusp alfa in HER2-expressing cancers, for which FDA recently granted orphan drug designation, and we expect to start the phase 1 trial of PRS-344/S095012 with our partner, Servier, later this year," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pieris.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin ® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other indications, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on the Company's recent and anticipated future developments.

Enrollment continues in the first (safety) part of the global phase 2a study of PRS-060/AZD1402, an inhaled IL-4 receptor alpha inhibitor under development in collaboration with AstraZeneca for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma. Pieris and AstraZeneca expect to announce data from the phase 2a study next year.Upon completion of the study, which is being sponsored and funded by AstraZeneca, Pieris will have the options to co-develop and, separately, co-commercialize PRS-060/AZD1402 in the United States. Pieris and AstraZeneca continue to advance each of the four programs in the collaboration beyond PRS-060/AZD1402. Cinrebafusp Alfa (PRS-343 ) : Pieris plans to dose the first patient in a two-arm phase 2 study for cinrebafusp alfa, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors, in gastric cancer in the coming weeks. One arm of the study will evaluate cinrebafusp alfa in combination with ramucirumab and paclitaxel in HER2-high gastric cancer, and the other arm of the study will evaluate cinrebafusp alfa in combination with tucatinib in HER2-low gastric cancer. As previously indicated, Go/No-Go criteria for advancement of this program will evaluate a composite of measures, including a minimum target of 50% ORR in the HER2-high arm and a minimum target of 40% ORR in the HER2-low arm, duration of response, and safety. The Company expects to report results from both study arms next year. Recently, FDA granted orphan drug designation to cinrebafusp alfa for the treatment of HER2-high and HER2-low expressing gastric cancers.

First Quarter Financial Update:

Cash Position - Cash and cash equivalents totaled $119.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a cash and cash equivalents balance of $70.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The cash increase in the first half of 2021 was more than $78.0 million, primarily due to new and existing collaboration agreements, along with targeted use of the Company's ATM program. This increase was partially offset by cash used to fund operations for the first six months of 2021. The June 30th cash position does not include the impact of the Bavarian government grant, as those proceeds will be reimbursed for qualifying program costs incurred over the PRS-220 development period.

R&D Expense - R&D expenses were $15.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $11.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase reflects higher spending on preclinical activities for PRS-220, an increase in manufacturing costs across multiple immuno-oncology programs, and higher royalty costs associated with entering new collaboration agreements.

G&A Expense - G&A expenses were $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease reflects lower legal and project management costs in 2021, along with higher one-time office and building equipment costs incurred related to the move to the new R&D facility in Hallbergmoos, Germany in the prior year.

Net Loss - Net loss was $15.5 million or $(0.25) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million or $(0.09) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that combines leading protein engineering capabilities and deep understanding into molecular drivers of disease to develop medicines that drive local biology to produce superior clinical outcomes for patients. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and locally-activated bispecifics for immuno-oncology. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by respiratory and immuno-oncology focused partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.



PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,097 $ 70,436 Accounts receivable 2,803 1,706 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,773 3,579 Total current assets 127,673 75,721 Property and equipment, net 20,373 22,046 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,861 3,934 Other non-current assets 3,123 3,309 Total Assets $ 155,030 $ 105,010 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Accounts payable $ 2,310 $ 1,787 Accrued expenses 16,082 7,731 Deferred revenue, current portion 25,536 12,627 Total current liabilities 43,928 22,145 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 49,421 35,900 Operating lease liabilities 14,960 15,932 Other long-term liabilities - 6 Total Liabilities 108,309 73,983 Total stockholders' equity 46,721 31,027 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 155,030 $ 105,010

PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 3,285 $ 11,246 $ 18,918 $ 24,507 Operating expenses Research and development 15,800 11,333 32,362 24,091 General and administrative 4,246 4,568 8,376 8,927 Total operating expenses 20,046 15,901 40,738 33,018 Loss from operations (16,761 ) (4,655 ) (21,820 ) (8,511 Interest income 3 129 6 448 Grant income 796 - 796 - Other income (expense), net 464 (424 ) 1,348 (484 Loss before income taxes (15,498 ) (4,950 ) (19,670 ) (8,547 Provision for income tax - - - - Net loss $ (15,498 ) $ (4,950 ) $ (19,670 ) $ (8,547 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.16 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 61,905 52,371 59,116 53,792

